Middletown woman falls victim to a phone scam. Here's how you can avoid it.

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
MIDDLETOWN — Phone scammers once again are targeting residents of Newport County.

Local police on Friday said Middletown residents and others across the state have been contacted by a person claiming to be a member of law enforcement. But it’s a scam. The caller alleges a family member has been arrested and is in need of bail money.

Police said one elderly resident fell victim as the caller sent a “courier” to the residence to pick up the alleged bail money. It was not until later in the day the resident discovered she had been scammed out of several thousand dollars.

The incident is under investigation by the Middletown Police Department Detective Division. The Department of Homeland Security also is involved as this scam is widespread and commonly being used.

Scams from callers claiming to be police targeting senior citizens

The suspects specifically target senior citizens. If the caller is claiming to be from a law enforcement agency or hospital, police say you should verify the telephone number and call back to confirm the validity of the phone call.

It’s not the first time a local resident was swindled in a scam. Last October, an elderly woman in Middletown was fleeced out of thousands of dollars when she received a call stating she'd be arrested if she didn't send the caller money.

"Unfortunately, I think they're always trying to scam the elderly. I don't think they'll ever stop,” Middletown Police Capt. Jason Ryan told The Daily News at the time. “There are certainly resources out there we encourage the elderly to look at, however, if they're ever concerned or something doesn't seem right, we always encourage them to call us and ask about it.”

In March 2021, two Providence men allegedly participated in a conspiracy to defraud senior citizens in several Rhode Island communities, including Portsmouth and Tiverton, of between $9,000 and $14,000.

According to court documents, on Feb. 18, 2020, a Little Compton resident reported to his local police department he received a call from a female purporting to be his granddaughter and she had been arrested and was in need of bail money.

A Tiverton man in November 2020 detailed to The Daily News how he nearly fell victim to a phone scam. John Cristo said the scammers were so convincing he was ready to go to the bank to withdraw thousands of dollars to get his grandson out of jail.

“I’m not a dummy, but I got sucked right in,” Cristo said at the time. “He fished me right in."

Make a call to police or family before sending money

Ryan said the police department often goes to senior centers to talk to seniors about scams. He said if a senior is concerned they might be being scammed, they should call the police department or a family member before they send money, to confirm whether or not it's a scam.

"Make a phone call before they purchase the cards and money or whatever else they're asking for," he said.

Edward King House Executive Director Carmela Geer told The Daily News previously the senior center get calls every day asking if something is a scam, and they're more than willing to help out.

"We're more than happy to do the footwork for them. Even if you find out it is a scam, then we go and report it," she said.

Geer said senior citizens shouldn't take anything for face value.

"The biggest piece of advice I can give to anybody no matter what age you are, is if it feels iffy, listen to your inner voice. If it feels like something is just not right here, it isn't right," she said.

