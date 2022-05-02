Supposed rebuilding year for Tiverton boys lacrosse team could end in a championship

TIVERTON — The Tiverton High School boys lacrosse team has done remarkably well considering the makeup of the squad.

Five players returned from last season, and the 17 others are novices. Still, Tiverton entered its Division IV showdown against Smithfield on Thursday with a 5-0 league record while the Sentinels came in at 6-0.

Tiverton had outscored its league foes 67-15, and Smithfield displayed similar dominance with an 81-9 overall goal advantage. Tigers coach Shane Parker knew it would be his team’s first true test and alerted his players as to what he expected of them.

“I told the kids in the locker room we just needed to give everything we had today to find out where we are,” Parker said. “Because to win a state championship, we’re going to have to play (Smithfield) three times. And really the only thing that matters is that third game.”

The contest proved to be a defensive battle, with just one goal scored in each quarter. Smithfield tallied in the first three quarters and Tristan White notched a goal for Tiverton in the final quarter as the Sentinels rode home with a 3-1 win.

“I think we proved we could play with them,” Parker said. “I think there’s a lot to build on. When we get better, we’ll see what happens the next time.”

“It was a good battle,” Tiverton senior Matt Craig said. “It was nice to see some good level of play. I’m happy we got this opportunity to learn more.”

The difference in the contest simply may have been determined by age. Tiverton had a quartet of 14-year-olds in its starting lineup. Smithfield has just three freshmen on its 29-man roster and its defense features all upperclassmen.

“We started four freshmen today,” Parker said. “(Smithfield’s) got 18-year-olds, pretty much adults, leaning on them. They’re very aggressive defensively. This is the first time (our freshmen) have seen anything like that. I think it’s a great learning experience for them.”

Recruiting players and being committed has refueled the program

Tiverton had just 14 players on last season’s team and nine of them were seniors. With just five returnees, things were looking bleak for the program. That’s when Craig and fellow seniors Mike Beaulieu and Mason Taylor went to work.

“We don’t have the team that we have without them,” Parker said. “They’ve done all the recruiting. They got some friends to come out to play and they communicated with me. And they really sold me all off-season long how committed they were.

“I’m big on commitment. Everyone needs to be here all the time, and it really re-energized me. Because as a coach, through COVID and 14 kids last year and having (my young son) at home, sometimes you question if it’s worth it.

“They really sold me that they wanted it this year. It really rejuvenated me and it’s been a fun season. We’ve got 22 committed kids and we’re working.”

The Tiverton seniors are happy they’re getting a chance to play their final high school year after having one season stolen by the pandemic.

“It feels really good,” Craig said. “Any time with a stick in your hand is just good. So I’m just happy to be on the field and healthy.

“We were expecting a really good season in D-II my sophomore year, but it got cut short with COVID. Then it was kind of start fresh my junior year and building back up. It’s good to see the program starting to come back.

“We’re a really new team. We’ve got 17 brand new guys just picking up a stick. It’s good just to get those guys acclimated and hopefully make our way back up a division. It’s good to see the sport growing. We’ll see where it goes.”

There are seven teams, including Tiverton, in Division IV and the fledgling Tigers have beaten five of them while losing to just one.

“We didn’t know what we were going to have this year,” Parker said. “And with 17 new guys you still don’t know what you’re going to have. It’s been a pleasant surprise how they’ve responded and how we’ve played. We’ll see how far we can take it.”