ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Fire safety levies, new Lancaster City Council position are most prominent local issues

By Barrett Lawlis, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OoTHV_0fQFpsvc00

LANCASTER — Tuesday's primary election will have local issues for Fairfield County residents to decide.

Lancaster residents will have the choice to vote on the composition of city council, whether there will be a new at-large council position created, or if there will be an entire new ward drawn up.

Law Director Stephanie Hall said a vote in favor of the proposition will create the at-large position, and a no vote will mean a 7th ward will be made.

She added there will be adjustments made to the existing wards no matter which option wins on Tuesday, but the at-large option will require fewer changes. She said the changes will not occur overnight, and it will take time to study the best and final changes. Tuesday's vote will get the ball rolling.

Greenfield Township is asking for the passage of an additional tax equal to 4 mills of every $1 of valuation, or about 40 cents for every $100, for a continuing period of time, beginning in 2022, first due in 2023.

The money generated by the tax provides fire protection, ambulance or emergency medical services throughout the township.

GTFD Chief Brad Smith and Capt. Corey Spires said there were three areas the money generated by the levy would focus — staffing at the fire department; replacing aging and damaged equipment and repairs to the firehouse itself.

"We'd like to change one of our part-time positions to full-time. We wouldn't be adding any new personnel, but this will give us more reliable coverage. Some of our part-timers are full-timers elsewhere, so we are dealing with a shortage like other parts of the state," Smith said. "We also have some old equipment that needs replaced in order to keep our guys safe, and serve the residents of the township safely."

"We've applied for some grants and used (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act money, but we still have a ways to go."

Spires said the firehouse, built about 17 years ago, is showing some wear and tear, and some equipment is too old to be repaired, and needs replaced.

Madison Township is asking for the passage of an additional tax for the purpose of providing fire protection, ambulance or emergency medical services, at a rate not to exceed 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation, or about 20 cents for every $100, for a continuing period of time, starting in 2022 and being due in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Fire safety levies, new Lancaster City Council position are most prominent local issues

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lancaster, OH
Lancaster, OH
Government
County
Fairfield County, OH
Fairfield County, OH
Government
SCDNReports

Davis Calls on Young People to Step Up and Join Volunteer Fire Department

Bryan Davis thinks young people need to step up and join local volunteer fire and EMS departments and that’s contributing to the county’s EMS crisis. “We’re seeing a lack of volunteers in the rural departments. It’s something we’ve met with them and talked about. Young people just don’t seem to be interested in volunteering like they used to be.”
SOCIETY
WHIZ

The Results are in for Muskingum Co. Primary

Voters went to the poll Tuesday to cast their ballots in the primary election. The votes decide who will run in the general election in November. In the Republican race for county commissioner Anthony Adornetto was defeated by Melissa Bell 4,273 votes to 4,159 votes. Bell will face Democrat John Furek in November.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Levy#Fire Safety#Levies#Fire Department#Lancaster City Council#Gtfd
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning May 1

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

May 3 northwest Ohio primary election guide: What's on your ballot Tuesday

The May 3 primary election is here, and WTOL 11 has compiled a list of the issues and contested races in northwest Ohio. To see a sample ballot for your precinct, click here. Early voting in Ohio continues Monday. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In most counties, the early-voting center is at the county board of elections office. To find your early-voting center, click here.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

1K+
Followers
611
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy