Barcelona Assistant Coach Had To Calm Down Frustrated Player After Win Over Mallorca: Report

By Sakshi Gupta
 2 days ago
FC Barcelona assistant coach Oscar Hernandez was reportedly seen calming down a frustrated player after the side's 2-1 win in La Liga on Sunday. Head coach Xavi Hernandez did not use Adama Traore in the 2-1 victory over Mallorca. This annoyed the forward, according to Spanish journalist Santi Ovalle. However, International...

