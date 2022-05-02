Mexico’s Disappearing Women
The body of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was discovered in late April, inside a water tank in a motel on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico—weeks after she went missing. The identity of her killer...slate.com
Mexico is a failed state run by cartels and is poisoning our children. Yet we have no southern border. Dems would rather spend the money needed on border control on economic migrants welfare..it’s unsustainable and they know it.
