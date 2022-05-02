ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

Local government calendar includes Oconee Co BOE meeting

By Tim Bryant
 2 days ago
oglethorpe co courthouse

There is an evening meeting of the Oconee County School Board, a 6 o’clock session at School District offices on School Street in Watkinsville. This will be one of the final Board meetings of the school year, which ends later this month in Oconee County.

Madison County Commissioners are meeting this evening: their session is set for 6 o’clock at the County Government Complex in Danielsville. Their Jackson County Commission counterparts are also meeting, also 6 o’clock, at the courthouse in Jefferson. Oglethorpe County Commissioners convene a 6 o’clock session at the courthouse in Lexington.

Zoning ordinances are on the agenda for this afternoon’s meeting of the City Council in Elberton: it’s a 5:30 session at Elberton City Hall.

