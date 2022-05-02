Forecast: Mostly Sunny & Very Warm

TODAY: We’ll see a quiet and great spring day to start the week, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney. Skies will be partly to mostly clear with highs reaching the lower 70s. Clouds will increase tonight with some chances for rain first arriving by early Tuesday morning.
Freeze warnings and frost advisories are posted for much of the region as temperatures will drop close to or below 32 degrees overnight. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Lauren Due says flowering plants or tender vegetation should be covered up. Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds expected Monday night until early...
Scattered showers and storms will wind down before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning with afternoon highs rising into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop early to mid afternoon and will linger into the evening hours of your […]
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
NOAA - NWS Weather Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday, April 25, issued its latest weather forecast from Tuesday to Thursday, April 26 to April 28, highlighting the winter-like weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest and the severe weather in the Midwest.
Thunderstorms today but mid-week looks fry and less humid.
“A cold front will slowly nudge across our area Monday through early Tuesday. As the front moves in, showers and t-storms will move into parts of our area Monday…
On and off showers are likely this evening, but more showers are expected to be back again by Thursday night and will continue through Friday and be done by Saturday morning. By Thursday afternoon, another round of showers is expected to return. This will continue through the remainder of Thursday night and linger into Friday […]
After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
YRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hello, heat & humidity! It’s been a while since we last talked about a WEEK worth of heat and humidity but we’re getting our first taste of it this week. TONIGHT. We’ll be mainly dry tonight. Early this evening, we’ll see a few...
Partly sunny, warm, and moderately humid. Temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few showers are possible with the sea breeze during the afternoon with a higher chance of rain along and west of I-75 after 4 pm.
The risk for storms will taper off as a cold front moves through overnight. Watch the video above for the latest update. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with a chance for showers through early morning.
Hurricane season is quickly approaching with less than a month until the official start date. The season starts on June 1 and this year forecasters expect 19 storms, two fewer than in 2021. Though the official start date is in June, last year was the seventh year in a row that a storm system formed in May.
Comments / 0