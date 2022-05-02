Eagle Gymnastics wins Level 3 title at Victor

AREA ROUNDUP TRACK AND FIELD Fairless boys complete PAC-7 regular season sweep Fairless finished off another unbeaten PAC-7 dual meet season with an 80-57 win at CVCA on Tuesday. The Falcons have won 12 straight dual meets dating back to the start of the 2021 season. They will aim for their second straight PAC-7 Championships team title next week at Northwest. CVCA beat Fairless 92-45 in the girls meet. The Falcons and Royals finished atop the PAC-7 with 5-1 dual meet records. More: 'Having a lot of fun': Fairless' Luke Yoder sprints toward the top in first track season AREA BOX SCORES ...

