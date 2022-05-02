ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Gymnastics wins Level 3 title at Victor

By The Daily Messenger
 2 days ago
Gymnasts from Eagle Gymnastics in Canandaigua competed at the Dare to be Breat Invitational in Victor last weekend.

The Level 3 team won the team competition.

Level 3

Senior A

Kyla Williams (Farmington) 1st place AA (38.6), Floor (9.725), Bars (9.775) and Beam (9.775), 4th place Vault (9.325).

Emma Jowly (Palmyra) 2nd place Beam (9.4), 3rd place All Around (36.775) and Floor (9.375), 5th place Bars (9.1).

Senior B age group

Elynn Poole (Lyons) 1st place AA (37.65), 2nd place Floor (9.525), 3rd place Beam (9.325), 4th place Vault (9.35), 5th place Bars (9.45).

Kyah Williamson (Cdga) 1st place Vault (9.625) & Floor (9.625), 3rd place AA (37.45), 4th place Beam (9.05), 8th place Bars (9.15).

Xcel Silver

Senior B age group

Grace Lewis (Canandaigua) 1st place Beam (9.9), 2nd place Vault (9.35), 3rd place AA (38.05), 6th place Floor (9.5), 8th place Bars (9.3).

Junior B age group

Evelyn Dillon (Lakemont) 1st place Beam (9.775).

Xcel Gold

Junior A age group

Darylynn Mungkhalodom (Farmington) 2nd place Bars (9.4), 5th place AA (35.85), 6th place Vault (8.775), 7th place Beam (8.825).

Junior B age group

Elena Green (Phelps) 3rd place AA (36.3) and Vault (9.025), 4th place Bars (9.275), 6th place Beam (8.8).

Senior B age group

Vanessa Ludwig (Canandaigua) 3rd place Beam (9.35), 5th place AA (36.025) & Bars (9.375), 8th place Floor (9.2).

Emma Spiehler (Canandaigua) 7th place Bars (8.95).

Xcel Platinum

Junior B age group

Josie lamb (Farmington) 2nd place Floor (9.4), 3rd place Bars (9.15), 4th place Vault (9.05) and AA (36.3).

