The Leafs were buzzing from the opening face-off tonight, and the 2x Stanley Cup champs never could catch up. Kyle Clifford set the tone early with this hit:. This was an ugly one for the Bolts but a great showing from the Leafs. Maple Leafs' Head Coach Sheldon Keefe predicted this would be a violent series, and he was right. And the Leafs didn't bother waiting for Tampa to throw the first punch, so to speak. Clifford's hit looked like it stunned the Lightning, as they never seemed to find their groove afterwards.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO