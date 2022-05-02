ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Stolen Credit Cards Used in $8,263.76 Fraudulent Purchase

 2 days ago
NEWTOWN, PA — The Newtown Township Police say they are investigating the theft of credit cards that occurred in the Newtown Athletic Club locker room on March 15, 2022. Authorities also stated that, later that same day, the stolen credit...

NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
