Rock Out with Motley Crue & Def Leppard

Sammy Hagar said his next album won't sound "remotely country," despite working with famed Nashville country producer Dave Cobb. The Red Rocker shacked up inside Nashville's RCA Studios — whose A and B rooms have welcomed Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, B.B. King and countless other music icons — to make his new LP, Crazy Times, which is tentatively set to come out this year. "It's great, my best songwriting ever, best production ever, and we made four videos already," Hagar recently boasted to Forbes.
