Rock Out with Motley Crue & Def Leppard

Ozzy Osbourne says he's completed work on his new album, and that details will be revealed in the near future. “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” Osbourne said in a social media post, which included a new picture by veteran photographer Ross Halfin. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks.”

MUSIC ・ 24 DAYS AGO