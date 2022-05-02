ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Rock Out with Motley Crue & Def Leppard

By Townsquare Media
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The hottest tour of the summer is here, and we're giving you a chance to Rock Out with Motley Crue and Def Leppard, powered by Better Noise Music. Kickstart your heart (and your radio), because you could win...

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Could Def Leppard Collaborate With Ghost?

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott said a collaboration with Ghost could be a possibility in the future. His comments came after Ghost leader Tobias Forge revealed that he tried to emulate the British band’s approach to songwriting on their latest album Impera. “I thought I would see if I...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The return of the unstoppable Def Leppard: only in the new issue of Classic Rock

Also in this issue: Taylor Hawkins, Halestorm, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd, Hellacopters, Bill Ward, John Coghlan, Alex Lifeson, Thunder, Shinedown, Monster Magnet and more. In the 301st edition of Classic Rock we’re delighted to welcome the return of Def Leppard. And even more delighted to report that they’re back with a bang. As you’ll read in our exclusive feature, we sat down with the quintet to discover how they got the bit back between their teeth and why they are hungrier than ever. Welcome back, fellas.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album is Done

Ozzy Osbourne says he's completed work on his new album, and that details will be revealed in the near future. “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” Osbourne said in a social media post, which included a new picture by veteran photographer Ross Halfin. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks.”
MUSIC
Loudwire

Did Judas Priest + Rage Against the Machine Make the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Ballot?

The Rock Hall Fan Ballot has become a point of interest, though not always a direct indicator of who will eventually have their names called when the official Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction choices for the year are revealed. So how did our heavier nominees on the ballot fare? The results are in and while some fan bases will be happy, others may be left a little exasperated at the final tally.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
hiphopnc.com

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced its 2022 induction class, and the list is STACKED with heavy hitters!. In the “Performers” category, Hip Hop giant Eminem is set to be inducted in his first year of eligibility (25 years after an artist’s first professional recording). He is only the third living Hip Hop solo act to be inducted, following the inductions of Jay-Z and LL Cool J last year. He will be joined by Motown legend Lionel Richie, country superstar Dolly Parton, pop/rock icon Pat Benatar, glam rock/pop group Duran Duran, synth-pop duo Eurythmics, and singer-songwriter Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Noise Music#Radio#Hard Rock Stadium#Rock Out#Poison
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton To Officially Be Inducted Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Alongside Lionel Richie, Eminem And More

After some debate over the last several months when Dolly Parton was nominated, subsequently pulled herself out of the running to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was ultimately told it was too late because the ballots had already been sent out, she will now “gracefully accept” her nomination because it’s official.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

Fans React to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Today (May 4), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced all of the class of 2022 inductees, ranging from the list of performers (all of whom were among a list of nominees unveiled last year) as well as additional artists who are receiving specific awards as means of enshrinement. With the news of this year's class came reactions from music fans of all sorts.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Loudwire

Opinion: Rock Hall Inducting Judas Priest for ‘Musical Excellence’ Is Actually a Backhanded Compliment

After appearing on the ballot three times, heavy metal legends Judas Priest will finally be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but not in the traditional manner. Instead, the Hall has honored them with an award for "Musical Excellence," which is actually a backhanded compliment and a byproduct of a system of checks and balances for the seriously out of touch and backward ideological thinking of the Hall's standard voting committee.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Sammy Hagar Won’t Sound ‘Remotely Country’ on New Album

Sammy Hagar said his next album won't sound "remotely country," despite working with famed Nashville country producer Dave Cobb. The Red Rocker shacked up inside Nashville's RCA Studios — whose A and B rooms have welcomed Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, B.B. King and countless other music icons — to make his new LP, Crazy Times, which is tentatively set to come out this year. "It's great, my best songwriting ever, best production ever, and we made four videos already," Hagar recently boasted to Forbes.
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy