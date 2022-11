MUNCIE, Ind. — The past decade hasn't been ideal for Muncie Burris' boys basketball program. The Owls haven't notched a winning record or won a postseason game since 2011-12. The team was trending in the right direction with a 9-11 record two years ago, but a 2-8 start to last season and the midseason departure of former head coach Joe Anderson marked another step back. ...

MUNCIE, IN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO