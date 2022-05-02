ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekday Planner: 24 fun things to do in Charlotte this week including Cinco de Mayo celebrations

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
MONDAY, MAY 2

Bend It at the Ballpark

Truist Field | Gates Open at 5:30pm; Yoga begins at 7pm | Free, $20 donation suggested | Details

Why you should go: Wind down at the ballpark with an outdoor yoga flow. The first 500 attendees will be provided a yoga mat courtesy of Atrium Health and all attendees will receive two free tickets to an upcoming Charlotte Knights game.

Pints & Puzzles

Brewers at 4001 Yancey | 7pm | $20 | Details

Why you should go: Teams will compete to finish piecing together their puzzles and the team with the fastest time wins. Each team will receive a branded puzzle to take home.

Koffee: The Gifted Tour

The Underground | 7pm | $40 | Details

Why you should go: Not to be confused with the caffeinated drink, Koffee a reggae singer and performer, will increase your energy with her music.

TUESDAY, MAY 3

Mad Miles Anniversary Run

Camp North End ⁣⁣⁣(1701 N Graham St) | 5:30pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Help Mad Miles celebrate its second anniversary and join the group for a two-mile run around Camp North End.

Rooftop Barre Sculpt

The Metropolitan | 6-6:45pm | $15 | Details

Why you should go: Sam Horne of Neighborhood Barre will get you moving during this mixed-format HIIT and barre sculpt workout. Bring a mat and some water.

Hoppin’ Beer Dinner (Crave CLT Food & Wine Fest)

Hoppin’ | 6-9pm | $75 | Details

Why you should go: This event features a multi-course dinner and beer pairings to go with each dish.

Dinner Under the Stars (Crave CLT Food & Wine Fest)

Nuvolé Rooftop TwentyTwo | 6-9pm | $120 | Details

Why you should go: Expect an interactive four-course dinner party with plates inspired by Southern California and specialty cocktails.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

The Trove Pop-Up

3610 Columbine Circle | 10am to 7:30pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Treat yourself to a day of pampering. The line-up of activities includes a workout class with Hilliard Studio Method, mini makeovers, mahjong lessons, spring cocktails and more.

Star Wars Day

Divine Barrel Brewing | Noon to 9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: The taproom is opening early to show the original Star Wars trilogy all day. There will also be a costume contest with prizes for best dressed and comics, posters and collectibles available for purchase.

Street Tacos from Scratch

SkillPop Online | 5:30-7pm | $19 | Details

Why you should go: Learn to make quesa birria tacos from scratch with the help of Chef Rosana Rivera. She’ll also show you how to prepare red wine pickled onions and other garnishes to pair with your tacos.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Bakersfield | 11am | Free | Details

Why you should go: What better way to celebrate Cinco De Mayo than with tacos, tequila and festive drinks?

Cinco de Mayo Party

Tipsy Taco | 11am | Free | Details

Why you should go: Head to Tipsy Taco for all-day drink specials like $5 signature margs, lawn games like corn hole and giant Jenga, and a live n DJ set starting at 5pm.

Cinco de Mayo Special

Piedmont Social House | 11:30am to 9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Enjoy deals like $7 tequila, $8 nachos and $9 tacos plus live entertainment from 5:30-8:30pm.

Cinco de Mayo

The Music Yard | 3-11pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: This fiesta will have live bands, performances and face painting among other festivities.

2nd Annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Camp North End | 5-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Make your way to the Boileryard for music, food and dancing.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Metropolitan | 5-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Expect live music, food trucks, photo ops, a hair braiding bar, and margaritas from Dressler’s.

Silent Book Club

Lokal (300 Camp Road) | 6-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Bring whatever you’re reading and read alongside others.

Ballantyne Power After Hours: Pound

Ballantyne’s Backyard | 6-6:45pm | $15 | Details

Why you should go: This fitness class uses weighted drumsticks and pilates-inspired movements to give you a full-body workout.

Bougie Bar B’ Que & Bourbon (Crave CLT Food & Wine Fest)

Golden Owl Tavern | 6-9pm | $125 | Details

Why you should go: Chef Ben of Golden Owl Tavern is taking barbecue to the next level for this bougie barbecue and bourbon dinner.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Mother’s Day DIY Terrarium Building

PlantHouse | 10-11am | $30-$50 | Details

Why you should go: Make a terrarium for the mom in your life or bring mom along to make her own. This activity will be offered throughout mother’s day weekend.

Benefit For Ukraine Fashion Show

The Galleries at Eight Eleven | 6-10pm | $75 | Details

Why you should go: This event will showcase a collection of vintage 50’s designs. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the CARE organization for Ukrainian relief.

Mingle’s Summer Camp Night

Skiptown | 6:30-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: If you and your pup are looking to make new friends, Skiptown is putting on a summer camp-themed mixer complete with games and drinks.

Sip and Pour

The Cocktailery | 7pm | $60 | Details

Why you should go: Make your own candle while enjoying a special cocktail made by Tamu of The Cocktailery.

26th Annual Twilight 5K

Wells Fargo Plaza (301 South Tryon) | 7-10pm | $20-$30 | Details

Why you should go: Join in on a run through the city. This race is family-friendly and caters to all running levels.

