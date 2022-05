A Harrisburg church is asking the public for help after nearly $10,000 worth of televisions and audio visual equipment were recently stolen. The burglary took place at Bethamy AME Church, 912 S. 21st St., less than two weeks after members of the church held hybrid services on Resurrection (or Easter) Sunday for the first time since 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the church has been gathering via Zoom and Facebook for two years.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO