The boys basketball all-state teams will be announced one classification per day this week starting with non-PIAA schools. Westtown senior Dereck Lively, who led the prep school near West Chester to the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association title this winter, tops this group as the Non-PIAA Player of the Year. The 7-foot-1 center and Duke recruit is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the country in the 2022 class by ESPN. Lively averaged 14 points, 14 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO