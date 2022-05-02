ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

James “Smuggie” Mitchell’s complicated road back to political office

By Ashley Mahoney
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKnNt_0fQFjThT00

James “Smuggie” Mitchell says he has unfinished business as a public servant, but the road leading back to Charlotte City Council is paved with questions.

What’s happening: Mitchell spent two decades on city council, mostly as an at-large representative, before taking roles as president and part owner of R.J. Leeper Construction in January 2021. That created a potential conflict of interest, since the company does business with the city, so Mitchell resigned from his elected office.

  • Then, just six months later, R.J. Leeper’s leadership fired him as president, in what Mitchell says  came down to “a difference of philosophy of how to run a company.”
  • And now he’s back on the ballot running for an at-large seat.

The intrigue: There are conflicting stories about whether Mitchell still has an ownership stake in R.J. Leeper. Mitchell tells Axios he still owns 25% of the company, and if elected he would consider selling 16% of his stake to meet the state’s mandate.

  • “A lot of African Americans, we don’t get a chance to create wealth,” said Mitchell, a Charlotte native and West Charlotte High School graduate. “So I’m proud to own 25% of a great company. But I’ll do what’s necessary so that there’s no conflict.”
  • Yes, but: Malcomb Coley, co-founder of Bright Hope Capital which acquired R.J. Leeper Construction in January 2021, along with R.J. Leeper COO Lorie Spratley, told Axios via email: “Mr. Mitchell has no ownership or connection with Leeper.”
  • Fellow Bright Hope Capital founder and former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl told Charlotte Business Journal Mitchell doesn’t own any of R.J. Leeper Construction.

Why it matters: Mitchell, a longtime local leader, is one of six Democratic candidates running for a Charlotte City Council at-large seat, one of the most watched races heading in the July 26 general election.

Be smart: North Carolina statute 14-234 allows a government official to own up to 10% of a company that has government contracts. Said official may not be involved in a contract on behalf of a public agency he or she may derive a direct benefit from, per the state statute.

  • Mitchell told Axios’ Danielle Chemtob there is an operating agreement stating he owns 25%.
  • “The operating agreement has not been amended,” Mitchell said. “It’s still in place.”
  • He also said he thinks there is some concern about him running for office when it comes to contracts R.J. Leeper Construction has with the city, such as projects at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
  • “I do think that there is some, with me running for office, that there is some uneasy feeling that if I win, you know they got to make a determination if they’re going to do city work or not,” Mitchell said.

Zoom out: Nearly every candidate has had some brush with controversy.

  • The Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg endorsed Cannon , who went to prison for taking bribes while serving as Charlotte mayor.
  • The BPC also endorsed Mitchell, Winston and former council member Mayfield for at-large seats. Mayfield made controversial comments about 9/11 and the police.

Unfinished business: Mitchell said when he got fired from Leeper, he took it as an opportunity to turn a negative into a positive.

  • He was encouraged to “go back and serve the community,” which he’s doing with the blessing of his wife, former astronaut Joan Higginbotham .
  • If reelected, he wants to focus on helping startups and small businesses, addressing affordable housing in Charlotte and supporting economic development.
  • “My pastor told me, he said ‘you just have a serving heart and you really like serving people,'” Mitchell said. “I’d never heard it in those terms.”

    The post James “Smuggie” Mitchell’s complicated road back to political office appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

    Comments / 0

    Related
    Axios Charlotte

    Powerful political group endorses former mayor who took bribes

    Charlotte’s most powerful political organization endorsed a former mayor who went to jail for taking bribes while in office. Driving the news: The Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg announced its endorsements Wednesday evening ahead of the May 17 primary election, including Patrick Cannon in the at-large Charlotte City Council race. Cannon was elected mayor in […] The post Powerful political group endorses former mayor who took bribes appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Axios guide for Mecklenburg County voters in the big 2022 primary elections

    Campaign season is in full swing, with North Carolina’s primary elections set for May 17. Situational awareness: Early voting starts on Thursday, April 28. Flashback: Mecklenburg County’s last primary election was in 2020, and 71,229 people cast their ballots early in March. That number jumped to 500,727 early voters in November’s 2020 general election. Why it […] The post Axios guide for Mecklenburg County voters in the big 2022 primary elections appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    2 more street names linked to white supremacy are out in Charlotte

    The city of Charlotte has renamed seven streets with ties to white supremacy since 2021. The latest: Two more street names will join that list, city officials announced Wednesday. Stonewall Street will be renamed Brooklyn Village Avenue, effective June 30, to pay homage to what was once a thriving Black neighborhood. Urban renewal, which was […] The post 2 more street names linked to white supremacy are out in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    People of color are driving Concord’s growth

    In a race for statehouse just north of Charlotte, a person of color could soon replace a longtime representative who has called Abraham Lincoln a “tyrant.” The election for District 73, which covers Harrisburg and a swath of Concord, looks a lot different than it has in the past: Three of the four candidates on […] The post People of color are driving Concord’s growth appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CONCORD, NC
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    North Carolina State
    Charlotte, NC
    Government
    City
    Charlotte, NC
    County
    Mitchell County, NC
    Mitchell County, NC
    Government
    Collin Cunningham

    Monday in Charlotte: City mulls social districting, another CMS gun, Panthers draft decisions and more

    If Charlotte leaders open the doors for alcohol-allowed social districts, Plaza Midwood would be one of the first areas under consideration.(Courtesy of Charlotte's got a lot) Greetings, Roundup readers, and welcome to a new week and new month! It is Monday, May 2, and today's mostly sunny skies and 88-degree high might put Charlotteans in the mood to be social. City Council is considering a new ordinance that would allow visitors to consume alcohol in previously off-limit areas, called social districts, and debut a 2023 budget proposal.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Big city dwellers can’t seem to stay away from Charlotte

    Northerners can’t seem to stay away from Charlotte — but they aren’t alone. Why it matters: New Yorkers flocked to Charlotte during the pandemic. That number has continued to increase steadily, even with workers heading back into the office. They’re also increasingly coming from other large metros across the U.S. A year ago, more people […] The post Big city dwellers can’t seem to stay away from Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    South End street festival Camden Commons to happen twice more this summer

    Camden Road was closed to vehicle traffic last Sunday for the first installment of Camden Commons, an outdoor pop-up series.  What’s happening: It turns the South End street into an outdoor festival where folks can hang out and enjoy music, food, games and local vendors. Camden Commons is free and open to the public, and […] The post South End street festival Camden Commons to happen twice more this summer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Dimple Ajmera
    Person
    Joan Higginbotham
    Person
    Patrick Cannon
    Person
    Hugh Mccoll
    Person
    James
    Axios Charlotte

    Reports: CMS board to vote to terminate superintendent Winston today

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Earnest Winston will likely be fired Tuesday after less than three years on the job. Driving the news: The school board will meet at 12:30pm to discuss “matters related to superintendent contracts.” Multiple outlets have reported that Winston, who had a contract through 2025, was given the option to resign or be […] The post Reports: CMS board to vote to terminate superintendent Winston today appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Map: North Carolina’s healthiest counties also have the strongest economies

    Where there’s money, there’s good health. This probably isn’t a shocking revelation, but two recent reports crystalize it visually. One, released Wednesday by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, ranks all of North Carolina’s 100 counties in terms of health outcomes and health factors (map above for health factors, with lighter shades for healthier […] The post Map: North Carolina’s healthiest counties also have the strongest economies appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    HEALTH
    Axios Charlotte

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent fired

    Shortly after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board terminated his contract Tuesday, Earnest Winston said working as superintendent was the “ultimate call to service” and the “honor of a lifetime.” Driving the news: The board voted 7-2 to terminate Winston after less than three years on the job.  Hugh Hattabaugh will be the interim superintendent, starting April […] The post Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent fired appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Charlotte City Council#Government Contracts#Conflict Of Interest#R J Leeper Construction#African Americans#Bright Hope Capital
    Axios Charlotte

    5 takeaways on spending in Senate and Congressional races in N.C.

    As both political parties vie for control of the U.S. House and Senate in the 2022 election, cash is flooding into North Carolina races. Why it matters: North Carolina is once again in the spotlight with the primary election in less than a month. Here are five takeaways from the candidates’ first quarter campaign finance […] The post 5 takeaways on spending in Senate and Congressional races in N.C. appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    POLITICS
    Axios Charlotte

    5 things to do in Charlotte this 4/20 holiday

    Marijuana is still illegal in North Carolina but there are some legal ways to celebrate 4/20 in Charlotte. Background: 4/20 is the unofficial stoner holiday. Legend has it, the codename “4/20” initially started out as an inside joke between a few California teenagers in the 1970s, who would meet up at 4:20pm every day to […] The post 5 things to do in Charlotte this 4/20 holiday appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Funding more of Charlotte’s creatives

    Arts & Science Council invested $1.2 million in local creatives in fiscal year 2022. Driving the news: It’s the first time the organization topped $1 million in artist support. Why it matters: ASC did more with less from one of its major contributors – the city of Charlotte. ASC received $3.2 million from the city […] The post Funding more of Charlotte’s creatives appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    News Break
    Politics
    Axios Charlotte

    Celebrating West Charlotte High School’s legacy

    West Charlotte High School alumni describe their alma mater in one word: “heritage.” What’s happening: Alumni and community members will gather at West Charlotte High on April 30 from 9am until 5pm for “Celebration of Lion Pride Day: Remembering the past, Honoring the present and Roaring into the future.” The event will honor the school building […] The post Celebrating West Charlotte High School’s legacy appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Local candidates aren’t being transparent about campaign finance

    Ten candidates in the city’s upcoming elections failed to submit required campaign finance documents that help the public understand where their money is coming from, according to county and state records. What’s happening: The most recent campaign finance report was due April 12. Among the 10 who haven’t submitted are two City Council at-large candidates: […] The post Local candidates aren’t being transparent about campaign finance appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Fox 46 Charlotte

    Issues already with new lighting on Billy Graham Parkway

    CHARLOTTE ( QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you have traveled Billy Graham Parkway, specifically near the corner of South Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte, you know that it can be busy. Even at night, traffic can line up at the intersection, causing backups. Thousands of people travel the road each day and there has been a […]
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Watauga Democrat

    North Carolina lawsuits could challenge state's red light camera law

    (The Center Square) — A Raleigh-based law firm is representing residents challenging red light cameras in Greenville and Wilmington based on alleged violations of a state constitutional prohibition on local legislation aimed at public health. The firm Milberg, Coleman, Bryson, Phillips, Grossman, PLLC is representing eight residents in the...
    GREENVILLE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Axios Charlotte

    Charlotte, NC
    5K+
    Followers
    1K+
    Post
    722K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

     https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy