Forecast: Another round of storms

By Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
Happy Monday to you! Hope you are enjoying your day so far!

Showers and storms are continuing to push across SWFL moving toward the coastline. By the evening commute, these will be more widespread bringing heavy downpours west of I-75.

Once again, we have the threat of flooding, frequent lightning, and some gusty winds.

After sunset storms will start to settle down and overnight will be quiet. Temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 60s.

Get ready for another round tomorrow and Wednesday! The pattern continues with quiet, mostly sunny mornings and storms in the afternoons.

ABC7 Fort Myers

