Saturday's at the Speedway are back. The race track will open for the first Saturday races of the 2022 season this weekend. Speedway 95 in Hermon is roaring back to life, now that the warmer months are here. Saturday is opening day for the 2022 racing season. The action-packed day includes four classes of racing, including Late Model, Street Stocks, Sport 4, and CageRunner.

HERMON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO