Premier League

Arsenal Fans Loved Mohamed Elneny Bossing Declan Rice In Midfield While Observing Ramadan

By Nasir Jabbar
 2 days ago
​Arsenal fans loved Mohamed Elneny​ dominating Declan Rice in midfield while fasting in their big win over West Ham United on Sunday. ​. Elneny has starred in his side's crucial wins over Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham in recent weeks. He's spent most of the season on...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Elneny
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Mikel Arteta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Ramadan#Manchester United#Egyptian
Sports
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

