Racial Justice Group Donates Diverse Books to Monomoy Schools

More than 10,000 incidents of harassment and violence against members of the Asian and Pacific Islander American communities were reported from March 2020 to December of last year. Jeanie Chang, a marriage and family therapist as well as an AAPI mental health expert, and Cynthia Choi, the co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action and a co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate, joined Cheddar to discuss how the communities are fighting back against the bias crimes, mental health challenges of attacks, and the hateful rhetoric that have given license to commit assaults. "When you have elected officials use racist rhetoric, of course, that gives license to everyday people to scapegoat, to blame, and to racially profile members of our community," said Choi.
