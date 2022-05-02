ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Racial Justice Group Donates Diverse Books to Monomoy Schools

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAUSET – A community group that supports racial justice provided an array of diverse books to kids in the Monomoy Regional School District. The titles came from the MLK Action...

Washington Examiner

Why homeschooling is growing

A rapidly growing number of families are opting to educate their children at home, and both parents and children are finding great satisfaction in the experience. Increasingly, homeschool parents are stepping up to equip their children with the learning skills and academic knowledge to help them make informed decisions. COVID-19...
EDUCATION
deseret.com

Michelle Obama’s brother and sister-in-law sue school for racial bias

Michelle Obama’s brother and sister-in-law have filed a lawsuit against a private Milwaukee school over concerns over racial bias and inappropriate conduct at the school. Driving the news: Craig and Kelly Robinson accused the University School of Milwaukee of expelling their two sons, aged 9 and 11, after the couple claimed that teachers treated students of color and low socioeconomic status unfairly, according to CBS News.
MILWAUKEE, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Teacher Turns Elementary School Gym into Rave: WATCH

Teachers have an incredible impact on students' lives as they spend a majority of the year with them. One teacher — who is also a house music DJ — inspires his third grade students by playing them music to stimulate their minds. TheTeachhouseTeacher, a.k.a. user @jakeshoredrive_, went viral...
EDUCATION
Parents Magazine

Ruby Bridges Paid a High Price for Going to An All-White School—And Black Kids Today Are Too

When 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into William Frantz Elementary School on November 14, 1960, her community placed indescribable hope in her footsteps. But the familiar images of her small frame surrounded by an angry white mob, federal marshals, and her mother only tell part of the story. Bridges went down in history as the representation of integration, the fulfilled promise of the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in schools. Her mother hoped this meant her daughter would finally have access to the quality education she deserved. But at least for a while, those steps into her elementary school marked a harder life, not a better one.
SOCIETY
People

Black Woman Finally Named Valedictorian 38 Years After High School Snubbed Her

A Black woman has finally been named valedictorian of her Illinois high school 38 years after she was snubbed. Tracey Meares was 17 when she topped her class at Springfield High School in 1984, setting her up to become the school's first Black valedictorian, according to The State Journal-Register. That same year, the school opted to instead honor the top-performing students of the year, forgoing the traditional valedictorian and salutatorian titles.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Bossip

K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson

ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
ROCHESTER, NY
Panhandle Post

Poverty In Our Area: Language patterns

Last week’s column talked about the registers of language and the difficulty created for those in poverty who communicate in the casual register, but have to navigate the world of school and agencies who operate in the formal register used by the middle class. Registers of language are connected to a second issue: patterns of discourse. The pattern of discourse is the manner in which information is organized.
ALLIANCE, NE
Phys.org

School segregation harms Black children's health, well-being

Black youth who attend racially segregated schools are more likely to have behavior problems and to drink alcohol than Black youth in less segregated schools, according to a UC San Francisco study published in Pediatrics. Black girls were more likely than Black boys to drink alcohol in response to increased...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Boston

Cambridge Will Offer Cash To Families In Poverty Using COVID Relief Funds

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge will be the first city in the country to offer cash payments to every family living in poverty. Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui is planning to use almost $22 million of COVID relief funds to expand the city’s RISE pilot program. Soon, any family under 200% of the federal poverty level will get $500 a month for about a year and a half. The RISE initiative is designed to help low-income families reach economic stability. “Our commitment has always been to find a way to expand the impact of RISE and ensure that all families living in poverty in our city would similarly receive cash assistance,” said Mayor Siddiqui at the State of the City Address. “Particularly in light of the ongoing effects of the pandemic, which we know disproportionately affect low-income residents and residents of color, this historic allocation will help put families on a path to economic stability.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MedicalXpress

Youths of color use photographs to highlight health-care inequities throughout COVID-19 pandemic

Youth movements for social justice are growing across the U.S. and worldwide, tackling important issues from climate change, to racial justice, to education access and gun control. In the realm of health care, youth participation can lead to greater patient understanding, engagement in services and enhanced trust in services. It can also promote patient and community empowerment.
BOSTON, MA
The Conversation U.S.

Disruptive kindergartners are likely to be bullied later in elementary school

Kindergartners who act out, disrupt classrooms, get angry and argue with their teachers are especially likely to be bullied once they reach third, fourth and fifth grade, our research group has found. We continue to investigate bullying in U.S. elementary schools, but our initial findings indicate that the odds that disruptive kindergartners will be shoved, pushed or hit, teased or called names, left out, and have lies told about them are roughly twice as high as for kindergartners who do not act out in classrooms. We observed this in analyses accounting for many other risk factors. Our findings are consistent with,...
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Addressing Rhetoric Behind Anti-Asian Hate During AAPI Heritage Month

More than 10,000 incidents of harassment and violence against members of the Asian and Pacific Islander American communities were reported from March 2020 to December of last year. Jeanie Chang, a marriage and family therapist as well as an AAPI mental health expert, and Cynthia Choi, the co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action and a co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate, joined Cheddar to discuss how the communities are fighting back against the bias crimes, mental health challenges of attacks, and the hateful rhetoric that have given license to commit assaults. "When you have elected officials use racist rhetoric, of course, that gives license to everyday people to scapegoat, to blame, and to racially profile members of our community," said Choi.
SOCIETY
CBS Boston

Lakeville Community Rallies To Find Bone Marrow Donor For Teacher With Leukemia

LAKEVILLE (CBS) — On Saturday, people gave blood to support Paul Couto, a beloved teacher at Freetown-Lakeville Middle School who is fighting for his life. Couto, a 7th grade teacher, was recently diagnosed with a rare aggressive form of blood cancer called acute myeloid leukemia, or AML. The 53-year-old is now at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston fighting for his life. All throughout the day, co-workers, former students, and Lakeville residents took part in the “Be The Match and Blood Drive.” “You get to see how much he was admired and respected by the local community for what he’s done to be...
LAKEVILLE, MA
WUPE

Here are Massachusetts’ 15 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
PITTSFIELD, MA

