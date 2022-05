Roman Reigns will team with The Usos to face Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash this Sunday in Rhode Island. And while the initial match of Usos vs. Riddle and Randy Orton was supposed to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, there's no indications that any championships are on the line at this point. This will mark the first traditional WWE pay-per-view (excluding Survivor Series) to go without a world championship match since March 2020 and once again stops short of giving McIntyre a shot at "The Tribal Chief." The former WWE Champion seemed like the next man up to face Reigns once he was drafted to the Blue Brand late last year, but between a minor injury and a long feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, he's only recently been freed up to pursue a title match.

