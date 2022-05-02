2 women wanted in Islandia cash change scheme

Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate two women for engaging in a cash change scheme in Islandia earlier this year.

According to police, the women engaged in a cash change scheme at Stop & Shop located on Veterans Memorial Highway on Feb. 18 around 8 p.m.

The women handed an employee $100 and requested change. They then accused the employee of giving incorrect change multiple times, stealing a total of $238.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.