Butler struck a unique sample of oil in 1906

Are you craving a juicy burger? If the answer is yes and you live in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should consider getting a burger at one of these local businesses. If you live on the westside, you should check out this restaurant in Westlake. AJ's has a great selection of eight-ounce charbroiled burgers that are hand pressed and served on freshly baked in house buns. The Kahuna burger is a customer favorite and is a mouthwatering combination of sweet and savory with its juicy beef patty, provolone, grilled pineapple, barbecue sauce, bacon, and onion straws. If you don't eat red meat, you can also get a burger with a turkey patty or veggie patty instead.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO