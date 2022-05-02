Special Weather Statement issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Roger Mills; Washita The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washita County in western Oklahoma Southeastern Roger Mills County in western Oklahoma Southern Custer County in western Oklahoma Eastern Beckham County in western Oklahoma * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sentinel, moving northeast at 40 mph. Other severe thuderstorms were located south of Elk City. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elk City, Clinton, Sayre, Cordell, Cheyenne, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Arapaho, Hammon, Dill City, Canute, Corn, Butler, Carter, Bessie, Rocky, Foss, Strong City, Retrop and Delhi. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
