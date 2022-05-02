Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 11:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Louisiana. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Clarksville. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.5 feet, State Route P east of Elsberry begins flooding just east of the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 25.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Clarksville 25.0 25.2 25.6 25.4 25.1 25.0 24.8

PIKE COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO