Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth; Fulton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek near Alpharetta affecting Fulton and Forsyth Counties. For the Big Creek...near Alpharetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek near Big Creek near Alpharetta. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand further into the woodlands and fields along the creek from near Cumming in south Forsyth County to Alpharetta and Roswell in north Fulton County. Additional portions of The Big Creek Greenway have minor flooding with 1 to 2 feet of water. Most of the walking and biking paths will be closed...especially upstream and downstream from the gage on Kimball Bridge Road and near Rock Mill Park. Portions of the YMCA Campground off Preston Ridge Road will flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 7.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 2.1 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.6 feet on 02/02/1985. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO