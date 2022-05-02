ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian businesswoman goes viral after offering arranged marriage match a job instead

By Peony Hirwani
 2 days ago

The account of an Indian businesswoman who offered a potential match on a matrimonial website a job instead of a date, has gone viral on social media. The deal, however, fell through because the man was looking for a higher salary package than the one she offered.

Udita Pal, the co-founder of the Bengaluru -based company Salt, shared on Twitter a screenshot of the indignant messages from her father who got to know that she offered a job to a man she met on the Indian matrimonial portal Jeevansathi.com.

She joked that her father nearly “disowned” her after finding out that instead of taking the romantic connection forward, she asked the man for his resume.

“You know what you did. You cannot hire people from matrimonial sites,” Pal’s father told her.

“What to tell his father now?” her father added. “I saw your message. You gave him interview link and asked for resume. Reply you crazy girl.”

Pal’s defense is straightforward — the man had seven years of experience in the fintech industry.

“Seven years of fintech experience is great and we are hiring. I’m sorry,” she wrote to her father.

Pal’s post has over 12,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets.

Pal later told her followers that her father deleted her matrimonial profile.

She also revealed that the hiring process fell through. Twitter users are loving the strategic move by the entrepreneur.

“Loooooooove this!! You go girl! Never settle, or settle when you want,” wrote one user.

Another user said: “Normal people: Uses Linkdin as matrimonial site. Legends: Uses matrimonial site as Linkdin.”

“I am sure this isn’t the job he was expecting to get initially, but this may have sufficed,” wrote a Twitter user.

