A $100 million student apartment complex for USC planned near Colonial Life Arena

By Morgan Hughes
The State
 2 days ago

The University of South Carolina is seeking to continue its westward expansion with the construction of a $100 million, 750-bed student apartment complex near Colonial Life Arena.

The University’s Development Foundation owns the roughly 4-acre property, which sits between Greene and Devine streets and is currently used as a commuter parking lot. The housing complex would be privately operated, according to documents filed with the city of Columbia.

Dubbed “Gadsden + Greene,” the proposed complex would have nine floors with the first floor used for retail space. Between 20,000 and 30,000 square feet of space would be available for retail use, according to the documents.

The 750 beds would be divided into 115 two-bedroom units and 130 four-bedroom units, and tenants would have access to a fitness center and a courtyard with an outdoor pool.

Parking would be built into the complex, with a target of 600 spaces, including 75 ground-level spaces set aside for retail patrons. Tenants would use a parking garage to be built into the housing complex, according to renderings provided in the application documents.

The plan requires an exception to a city of Columbia zoning ordinance that limits student housing to 150 beds per acre. The Development Foundation is asking for an exception to allow up to 260 beds per acre.

The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals will consider the request at its May 5 meeting.

The new complex would be erected along the newly built Greene Street bridge. The University has long envisioned Greene Street as the artery to connect westward campus facilities back to the Horseshoe.

