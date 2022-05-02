ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pick Your Own Tulips: A New Addition To Lexington’s Wilson Farm

By Breana Pitts
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON (CBS) — Wilson Farm in Lexington has added an expansive pick-your-own tulip field this year. 160,000 bulbs and 42 varieties were imported from Holland and Canada and planted last fall.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this here allowing the public in our fields,” general manager and vice president of Wilson Farms Lauren Wilson told WBZ-TV. “I’m 5th generation. It’s been in the family since 1884. They came over from Ireland. My grandfather was one of the first people in the United States of America to actually import from Holland. He was one of the first people to being cut flowers from Holland to Massachusetts.”

Cut flower manager Nicholas Vigliotti married into the Wilson family and has been working on the farm for the last five years. The idea for a pick-your-own tulip field was his brainchild.

“Different varieties from Darwin Hybrids to Triumphs to Flag series, Emperor, a lot of different French tulips for later in the season. We’re testing the waters really. What comes early, what comes late. We’re kind of figuring it all as we go and taking good notes,” Vigliotti said. “The field looks great, better than it ever has, especially this early in the season. It’s just exciting to see people’s reactions, having them light up when they come back from the field.”

Tulip picker Gloria Devine of Stoneham enjoyed the new field.

“It’s really great, I had a fun time. We get the bulbs too so we can replant them, so I’m excited for that. I can’t wait to go home and figure out how I’m going to arrange them. I pulled out a couple of vases before I left the house,” Devine said. “We have friends in Holland, so that always reminds us of them too.”

Wilson says the farm even created a special photo wall where pickers can pose with their tulips.

“Oh yeah, tons of selfies. So far, people love it, which is great. It’s the experience of feeling like you’re in a different area. It doesn’t feel like you’re right outside of Boston anymore. You’re in the field and its almost magical.”

If all goes well, Vigliotti says the pick-your-own tulip field will become a yearly tradition.

“We’d love to see this double, triple in size. I’d love to see this entire farm filled with tulips. That would be awesome.”

Tickets to pick your own tulips can be found online through Wilson Farm at wilsonfarm.com .

IN THIS ARTICLE
