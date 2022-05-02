ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Wahl stainless steel beard trimmer review: A quick-charging tool for under £100

By Paddy Maddison
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJQAd_0fQFgCY300

Much like underwear, offspring or a half-eaten meal at a restaurant, a beard trimmer isn’t the sort of thing you can just return if it’s not to your liking.

Get it wrong and you’re either going to have to fork out for another one or put up and shut up until it eventually stops working, potentially several years down the line.

The sensible thing to do is to go with a highly rated trimmer from a reputable brand. That way, the chances of it being a quality piece of kit that you’ll actually enjoy using are much higher.

Thankfully, Wahl’s stainless steel stubble and beard trimmer is one such machine from a very trusted brand.

With glowing reviews on Amazon and the name of a professional hairstyling institution embossed onto its solid metal body, everything points towards this being the stuff of grooming greatness. But how can you know for sure?

Read more:

How we tested

In order to give you a definitive answer, we put the Wahl stainless steel beard trimmer to the test. We used it for several weeks for everything from sculpting stubble to shaving heads. We cycled through all the different attachments, used it on several different lengths of hair and even let it run completely flat to get an accurate picture of battery life and charging time.

Our criteria were simple. We wanted to see good cutting performance with sufficient power to trim smoothly without pulling hair, the battery had to offer enough runtime for several uses and the attachments had to offer a good spread of possible cutting lengths in order to achieve any desired style. Here’s how the Wahl trimmer fared.

Wahl stainless steel stubble & beard trimmer: £69.99, Wahl.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AcR8K_0fQFgCY300
  • Rating: 9/10
  • Run time: 240 minutes
  • Charge time: 1 hour (1 minute quick charge)
  • Power supply: Rechargeable battery
  • Cutting lengths: 0.5-25mm
  • Guarantee: 5 years

First Impressions

The first thing that struck us about this trimmer was how solid and robust it feels in hand. It’s got a reassuring weight to it – not uncomfortably heavy, but solid in a way that suggests quality.

We liked how the trimmer felt when using it and preferred it in this sense to rival trimmers in the same price bracket – which are almost exclusively made from plastic and can feel cheap… even if they aren’t.

In the box, there are two plastic bags, one containing short cutting guards for stubble, and the other with longer cutting guards for more substantial facial hair. There are 20 possible lengths in total. Along with the guards, there’s also a small comb, a brush and oil for maintaining the blades, a small carry case with two zip compartments, and a stainless steel stand.

Attachments

As beard trimmers go, this offers a good selection of attachments. The relatively small jumps in length from one to the next make it easy to achieve fades and transitions in length that wouldn’t otherwise be possible. It allows you to be precise, but the downside is that there are so many of them one or two will inevitably go missing at some stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iogwp_0fQFgCY300

The attachments are good quality and clip onto the cutting head with a satisfying “snap!”. The stubble combs in particular feel solid but the teeth on some of the longer guides feel a little bit flimsy. That said, it doesn’t affect performance and we didn’t manage to break anything, even when being deliberately hamfisted.

We found the two zip compartments in the carry case handy for organizing the cutting guards. You could separate them into longer and shorter lengths, or, like us, divide them into the ones you use the most and the ones you rarely touch.

Performance

There’s nothing worse than a low quality trimmer with insufficient power that nips and tears at hairs. It’s painful, inefficient and sets you up for a bad day. Fortunately, we have no such complaints about the Wahl trimmer. It glides through hair smoothly and is more than powerful enough to deal with even the bushiest of beards.

Read more: The best men’s skincare brands to have on your radar

One thing we did notice is that it’s particularly fierce when using it without a guard attached. We used it like this to shave our head on one occasion with no issues, but managed to catch the skin on our neck when shaving up to the neckline of our stubble. This isn’t really a complaint, more a warning to proceed with care when going in unguarded.

Battery and charging

We’ve all been there: rushing for work, halfway through a spot of fuzz maintenance and the blasted trimmer runs out of battery. With most trimmers, you won’t be able to use it while it’s charging, and that can take anywhere from two hours to no less than 12 hours in some cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dgMq_0fQFgCY300

This is where the Wahl stainless steel beard and stubble trimmer really shines. It only takes an hour for a full charge, which is quick by anyone’s standards, but if you’re in a real hurry, you can pop it on charge for a minute or so and it’ll give you enough juice to quickly finish the job.

The verdict: Wahl stainless steel stubble & beard trimmer

The Wahl stainless steel stubble and beard trimmer is a solid piece of kit at a good price. It’s a capable grooming tool that’s well built, performs excellently and is versatile enough to venture north of the sideburns too. We love the level of precision afforded by the multiple cutting guards and we’re able to achieve the perfect length and transitions in length thanks to the small increments in which they’re sized.

This trimmer’s trump card is its speedy charging time. If, like us, you frequently forget to charge things and often find yourself rushing, you’ll appreciate the quick-charge function and the fact that a full charge takes just an hour from flat.

All in all, this is one of the best trimmers out there in the sub-£100 price bracket. Plus, given that it’s built like a tank it’ll likely last you many years, giving you even more bang for your hard-earned buck.

Wahl stainless steel stubble & beard trimmer

Buy now £69.99, Wahl.co.uk

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on grooming and skincare essentials, try the links below:

We’ve tried and tested the best beard oils for keeping your facial hair in check

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

The Dyson Airwrap Is Available at Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond Right Now

Consider this a gentle (semi-urgent) PSA courtesy of your friendly, neighborhood ET Style team: the cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler is back in stock at both Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon today. And whether you're a well-versed beauty aficionado or someone who is heavily influenced by rave reviews on TikTok, you're going to want to run to Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond's site below to get your hands on this beloved Dyson hair tool.
HAIR CARE
Rolling Stone

Knives Out: The Best Carbon Blades You Should Have in Your Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ask any professional chef and they’ll tell you that having sharp and durable knives is everything. A good set of the best carbon kitchen knives can last a lifetime if maintained and do it all, from slicing to dicing. Carbon steel has been around for centuries, but stainless steel knives took the spotlight for a while due to their rust-free quality. Recently, carbon and high-carbon kitchen knives have made a comeback, though they...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facial Hair#Beard Trimmer#Stainless Steel#Stuff#Aussie
Well+Good

Stylists Say These Better-for-Hair Steam Flat Irons Will Protect Your Strands and Cut Down on Styling Time

No matter what type of hot tool you use or how much heat protectant you slather on, straightening and curling your hair inevitably causes damage. But for those of us who love changing up our hair with heat, we're in a constant battle to make our routines as healthy as possible. One way to do that is to use a steam flat iron, which uses moisture to help silk out your strands, explains Tippi Shorter, a L’Oréal Professionnel artist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

I Tried The Reusable Bamboo Paper Towels “Shark Tank” Made Famous — Now I’m a Believer!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to wiping down counters or cleaning up spills, I usually choose between two options: a paper towel and a microfiber cloth. But tearing off a paper towel, while convenient, always comes with a tinge of wasteful guilt. And while my microfiber cloths are guilt-free and far more absorbent, I only have a few, and I don’t always feel like running downstairs to grab one of my clean ones in the midst of a mess.
AMAZON
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

The Surprising Way Empty Egg Cartons Can Help When You're Grilling

Grilling season is the reason our summer taste buds shake off their hibernation and get ready for all the delicious dishes we throw on the warm grates to eat at backyard gatherings and celebrations. There's just something about those toasty days that makes them pair beautifully with recipes that are perfect for the grill. According to the NPD Group, looking at data from April 2020 to February 2021 shows that 14 million grills and smokers were sold in less than a year, and almost two-thirds were gas or charcoal grills. So clearly, the grilling bug has bitten a lot of people.
RECIPES
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Save $100 on this Dyson Air Purifying Fan in the Way Day sale

As part of the Way Day sales, you can pick up the exceptional Dyson Pure Cool Purifier for $300, saving you $100 off the usual price. A chunky discount of 25% off makes this the ideal time to embrace a cleaner way of living throughout the day. It’s easily one of the best Dyson deals out there as well as one of the best air purifier deals, too. You’ll need to be fast though: This offer expires at the end of the day.
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

This Family Handyman Approved Bissell Steam Mop Makes Cleaning a Breeze

Is your old bucket and mop no longer keeping your floors squeaky clean? Do you need something with a little more power to remove caked on dirt and grime?. A steam mop is a great tool to add to your cleaning repertoire, and we recently tested the Bissell PowerFresh Deluxe 1806 to see how it fared. Its cleaning power and easy setup were just as good as advertised, and we’ll go into detail why it gets the Family Handyman seal of approval.
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Shoppers ‘Pitched Out’ Their Dyson Vacuums Thanks to This Affordable Alternative — & It’s Now On Rare Sale For $60 Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whenever you get pets, no matter how much you prepare, the pet hair invades your home. From your dark clothes to little nooks behind the fridge, pet hair is literally everywhere, and it seems like no matter how hard you try, it comes back five minutes later. We’ve tried vacuums, natural cleaners, and more to keep all the unwanted dirt and grim away to little avail. However, many are swarming to Best Buy right now over a vacuum that’s not only affordable but super powerful.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Stay Moisturized With Up to 46% Off Burt's Bees Products on Amazon

Burt's Bees products are on sale for up to 46% off on Amazon today. During this deal, you can get pregnancy skin care, body lotion and of course, popular lip care, which is created to keep lips soft and supple. Burt's Bees has items suitable for everyone in the family.
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

633K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy