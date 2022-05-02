ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists create enzyme that breaks down plastic in hours instead of decades

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4mxb_0fQFgBfK00

Scientists have created a new enzyme which can break down plastics that typically take decades or centuries to degrade within a matter of days or even hours.

The team of researchers, including those from the University of Texas at Austin, say the novel enzyme could help unburden the planet from the billions of tonnes of plastic waste that continue to pile up in landfills and pollute both land and water.

In the study, published on Friday in the journal Nature , they say the enzyme can help in recovering and reusing plastics at the molecular level, and potentially supercharge recycling on a large scale and allow industries to reduce their environmental impact.

“The possibilities are endless across industries to leverage this leading-edge recycling process,” study co-author Hal Alper said in a statement.

“Beyond the obvious waste management industry, this also provides corporations from every sector the opportunity to take a lead in recycling their products. Through these more sustainable enzyme approaches, we can begin to envision a true circular plastics economy,” Dr Alper said.

In the research, scientists tested the effects of the enzyme on polyethylene terephthalate (PET) – a commonly used plastic polymer found in most consumer packaging such as biscuit or cookie containers, soft drinks bottles, fruit and salad packaging, and certain fibers and textiles – making up about 12 per cent of all global waste.

Scientists used an artificial intelligence (AI) model to cause new mutations to the natural enzyme PETase that allows bacteria to degrade PET plastics.

This AI model, they say, predicts which mutations in the enzymes would lead to the goal of quickly breaking down post-consumer waste plastic at low temperatures.

With the enzyme, which the researchers are calling FAST-PETase, they say a complete “circular process” of breaking down the plastic into smaller parts could be achieved – a process called depolymerisation.

Researchers could then chemically put it back together in a process known as repolymerisation.

Scientists say in some cases the enzyme could help break down the plastic polymers fully to their individual components “in as little as 24 hours”.

“This work really demonstrates the power of bringing together different disciplines, from synthetic biology to chemical engineering to artificial intelligence,” Andrew Ellington, another co-author of the study, said.

While experts have argued that reduction in the use of plastics is a more sustainable solution than recycling, studies show that less than 10 per cent of the plastic already in circulation is recycled.

Besides throwing the rest away in a landfill, plastic is currently either recycled or burned, the latter being costly, energy-intensive and spewing noxious gas into the air.

Biological solutions take much less energy, but while research on enzymes for plastic recycling has advanced during the past 15 years, scientists say making enzymes that operate efficiently at low temperatures has been a challenge.

There are hopes that FAST-PETase can potentially bridge this gap, and effectively break down plastic at temperatures of less than 50 C.

In future, the scientists hope to scale up enzyme production to prepare for industrial applications, and also find ways to use it in environmental cleanups.

“When considering environmental cleanup applications, you need an enzyme that can work in the environment at ambient temperature. This requirement is where our tech has a huge advantage in the future,” Dr Alper said.

Comments / 1

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

New Technology Could Destroy ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Drinking Water

Researchers have created promising new technology that could remove cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals‘ or PFAS from our drinking water. PFAS, are a synthetic man-made chemical substance that is used in non-stick and stain-resistant products. They can be found everywhere, from pizza boxes to the carpet in your home. PFAS are often called “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Packaging#Plastic Waste#Plastic Recycling#Plastics Pollution#The University Of Texas#The Alper Lab
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Cheaper Hydrogen Fuel Cell Invented – Enabling Better Green Energy Options

Imperial researchers have developed a new hydrogen fuel cell that uses iron instead of rare and costly platinum, enabling greater use of the technology. Hydrogen fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity with just water vapor as a byproduct, making them an appealing green alternative for portable power, particularly for vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

How the Climate Crisis Could Lead to a Modern 'Great Dying'

About 250 million years ago, global warming killed over 95% of the world's marine species in a tragedy now known as "The Great Dying." In many ways, though, this was an inevitable cataclysm. It was the result of natural volcanic eruptions that heated up oceans, disrupting underwater oxygen supply and suffocating sea dwellers.
GLOBAL WARMING
The Independent

How UK town entirely powered by local organic matter could have answers to energy crisis

A town in Devon is having all of its gas needs met by a local plant that turns chicken manure and crops into energy, with a local MP saying it could hold answers to the energy crisis.The factory deals in biogas, a form of renewable energy created by processing organic materials such as farm waste, crops and animal manure in the absence of oxygen. Ixora Energy said its Devon plant was pumping enough gas into the local grid to fuel all of the 2,000 homes in South Molton.It comes amid an energy crisis driven by international gas prices and the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

633K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy