These Are the Counties In the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, metro area consists of Kings County, Queens County, New York County, and 20 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 28.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 New York residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 25.6 daily new cases per 100,000 New York residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Pike County, Pennsylvania. There were an average of 14.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Pike County during the past week, the least of the 23 counties in New York with available data.

Case growth in the New York metro area varies widely at the county level. In New York County, for example, there were an average of 47.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in New York and far more than the case growth rate in Pike County.

Just as Pike County has the slowest case growth in the New York area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 18,653.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Pike County, the fewest of the 23 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Pike County, unemployment peaked at 19.1% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 7.2%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000 1 Pike County 55,453 14.8 17.7 18,653.6 173.1 2 Bronx County 1,435,068 15.8 12.1 28,691.0 538.9 3 Passaic County 503,637 17.8 17.9 29,103.3 463.8 4 Ocean County 596,415 18.6 18.7 27,560.8 493.6 5 Hunterdon County 124,823 20.8 19.7 20,155.7 219.5 6 Hudson County 670,046 21.1 22.3 26,078.8 406.4 7 Union County 554,033 21.9 20.5 26,586.1 425.4 8 Rockland County 324,422 23.8 24.3 28,982.0 275.0 9 Sussex County 141,483 24.6 20.5 24,417.8 335.7 10 Essex County 795,404 24.6 23.8 27,241.5 453.0 11 Queens County 2,287,388 25.5 19.7 28,497.4 518.4 12 Suffolk County 1,483,832 26.7 22.6 29,253.4 295.1 13 Middlesex County 825,920 26.8 24.5 23,928.2 347.2 14 Kings County 2,589,974 27.0 24.8 27,460.8 495.0 15 Putnam County 98,787 27.4 23.9 24,485.0 123.5 16 Somerset County 329,838 27.9 24.4 21,092.2 295.0 17 Monmouth County 621,659 28.1 27.2 26,945.8 349.5 18 Morris County 493,379 31.0 25.3 24,670.7 311.7 19 Westchester County 968,890 31.7 30.4 26,561.5 280.1 20 Richmond County 474,893 32.1 26.4 35,531.0 489.2 21 Bergen County 930,390 33.4 30.8 24,747.9 370.0 22 Nassau County 1,356,509 35.2 33.1 30,454.3 282.6 23 New York County 1,631,993 47.1 48.2 26,391.5 333.8

