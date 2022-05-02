ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

‘You can’t go to Walmart to buy a kidney.’ How a stranger saved Columbus woman’s life

By Brittany McGee
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 2 days ago

When Piedmont Columbus Regional raised a flag at 1:08 p.m. last week to highlight the importance of organ donation, the timing was intentional. It represented the impact one donor can have on up to eight people.

One of the people attending the ceremony was Pat McDougall, an IT project manager at Piedmont. McDougall understands that impact more than most.

In 2018, McDougall felt perfectly healthy. She went to the gym multiple times a week and attended a spin class. But in April she fell and broke her arm. In the ER, she was told she would need surgery.

Doctors were concerned with her blood work before her surgery, however, worried about the impact of anesthesia. The surgery was delayed, and that weekend McDougall became extremely sick. Over the next six weeks she underwent testing, and her body began swelling badly as her condition worsened.

After six weeks of testing, McDougall’s doctor informed her that she was in Stage 5 kidney failure. An autoimmune disease she had in her feet 15 years ago had returned and destroyed both of her kidneys within a handful of months.

‘I didn’t know how long I would live’

For the next six months, McDougall continued working full-time at Piedmont despite being very ill. During that time, she was in-and-out of the hospital, having numerous life-saving surgeries.

McDougall was put on emergency dialysis after doctors failed to find her blood pressure.

Her first grandchild, Hunter, was born August 5, 2018, but because of an infection, McDougall couldn’t hold him. She could be in the room with Hunter, but she couldn’t touch him and had to wear a mask.

“I didn’t know how long I would live,” McDougall said. “I didn’t know if I would get to see him have his first birthday or his second birthday.”

McDougall continued with dialysis for about five hours, three days a week. She had nine life-threatening events and spent 105 days in the hospital over the course of 10 months.

A doctor in Atlanta told her she needed a transplant. Initially, the idea of getting a kidney transplant scared her, McDougall said, and she couldn’t even say the word out loud.

Her son, Shane McDougall, a self-described realist, gave her the tough love she needed to get her to apply for a kidney transplant.

There are 109,000 people waiting for an organ transplant nationally, according to LifeLink of Georgia , and more than 4,700 of those are Georgians.

People who have high blood pressure or other problems won’t be approved because they won’t be able to keep the new kidney working, she said. Typically, the process to get approved takes about one-to-three months. Because of setbacks, it took McDougall 11 months to get approved.

“Every day, I’m like, ‘God, I’ve got to have a kidney,’” she said

‘You can’t go to Walmart and buy a kidney’

In early 2020, a committee met to decide whether McDougall would be approved for a kidney transplant.

They either say yes, and she would cry.

Or they would say no, and she would cry.

The phone rang midway through the morning while McDougall was trying to keep busy at work.

“You’re approved,” the transplant coordinator said. “But there are these conditions.”

McDougall could get a kidney transplant, but the kidney had to be from a living donor , which is statistically more likely to succeed. The transplant also had to be performed within the year.

“You can’t go to Walmart and buy (a kidney),” McDougall said. “And no one is standing on the corner saying, ‘Hey, let me give you my kidney,’”

Shane, who works at Piedmont as well, walked into her office right after she put the phone down.

She told him the news, and he teared up and told her to be happy. People take each day they’re given for granted, Shane said, and they don’t realize until they’re battling something like kidney failure or another illness how fast loved ones can be taken away.

“So, when you’re given another day or another chance at another day,” he said. “It’s always a blessing and an opportunity to look at it from a different light.”

‘By the way, my name is Libby’

McDougall put her faith in God that she would be able to find a living donor.

“I knew that I needed to put my story on social media,” she said.

Four days after getting approved, she wrote her story for a Facebook post. Some people knew what she had been going through, but many of her coworkers and others in her community had no idea. McDougall had been quiet about her health because she didn’t want people to think she was sick and treat her differently.

So, she knew once the post went live, everyone would know about this vulnerable part of her life. In the post, she wrote about her medical background, how she was feeling, her faith and her need for a life-saving transplant. At the bottom of the post, she put the number to call for anyone willing to donate a kidney.

She posted the message on March 4, 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning.

Within one week, McDougall had 12,000 hits and more than 100 comments.

Less than a week after posting her story on Facebook, someone sent McDougall a private message.

“Hey, today I saw your story,” the message read. “And I can’t get you off my mind. I’ve called the number, and I hope we’re a match.”

For a moment, McDougall didn’t even have a name for this stranger who was willing to help. But a minute later another message came.

“By the way, my name is Libby.”

‘I’m committed to this’

Libby Green is a retired firefighter, paramedic and rescue operations specialist.

She came across McDougall’s post three times while scrolling through Facebook. Although the women didn’t know each other, they had mutual friends. The first couple of times the post came up, Green prayed the stranger would find the help she needed.

“She popped up again,” Green said. “I said, ‘Okay. I get it. I need to contact this woman.’”

From that moment, Green allowed her faith to lead her. She was going to get the lab work done, and if it wasn’t meant to be, then they wouldn’t be a match. A couple of days after the initial blood work, she got a call that it looked really good and they were optimistic Libby would be a match.

After the initial blood work, Green received a “big box” with kits for more testing to ensure she was healthy enough to donate her kidney.

COVID-19 had begun spreading across the country, and Libby was asked to isolate because she needed to stay healthy for McDougall.

Finally, Green got the call that she was not only a match for McDougall, but the two women matched “like sisters.” Green was informed first, to give her another chance to change her mind.

“I don’t really need to think about it,” Green told the coordinator. “I’m committed to this.”

They wore matching shirts to the hospital, and Shane hugged his mother before it was time for her to go in.

The two women had successful surgeries on June 19, 2020. McDougall’s new kidney began working for her immediately.

“And it was funny because this crazy thing gets up and walks down to my room,” Green said.

McDougall and her family began thanking Green for donating a kidney to her and haven’t stopped. Although McDougall considers her a hero, Green doesn’t feel like one.

Her whole reason for donating was to help someone in need, she said. After her years as a first responder, she’s not used to the praise. Helping people is in her nature, Green said.

“I’ve done it for years,” she said. “And that’s why I got into that line of work — to help people.”

To learn more about organ and tissue donation or to register your donation decision, visit www.DonateLifeGeorgia.org .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
City
Columbus, GA
Columbus, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
Gillian Sisley

Pregnant Woman Refuses to Eat Mother-in-Law’s Cooking

Should a person ever choose a parent over their partner?. Pregnancy is not easy in any way. It takes a real toll on the body, creating a lot of stressors in life. From being uncomfortable due to bloating, nausea, joint pain, and the like, there are also a lot of hormonal elements at play, such as mood swings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Disease#Kidney Transplant#Kidney Failure
The Independent

Terminally ill mother told she ‘looks too good to have cancer’ by trolls

A terminally ill mother-of-three has shared her experience of receiving cruel abuse from strangers online who have accused her of looking “too good” to be suffering.On 10 May 2021, Jemma McGowan was told she had just one year to live after being diagnosed with advanced stage 4 ovarian cancer on 9 February the same year. The harrowing diagnosis came just weeks after the birth of her third child, Betty.Since then she has been documenting her battle with cancer on Instagram, which has opened her up to a torrent of abusive messages from users who claim she is “faking” her illness.The...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
213
Followers
50
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy