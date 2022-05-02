ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

These Are the Counties In the Peoria, IL Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQFfJgv00 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Peoria, IL, metro area consists of Peoria County, Tazewell County, Woodford County, and three other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 15.9 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Peoria residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Peoria residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Peoria metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Marshall County. There were an average of 5.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Marshall County during the past week, the least of the six counties in Peoria with available data.

Case growth in the Peoria metro area varies at the county level. In Tazewell County, for example, there were an average of 17.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Peoria and more than the case growth rate in Marshall County.

Just as Marshall County has the slowest case growth in the Peoria area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 23,760.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Marshall County, the fewest of the six counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Marshall County, unemployment peaked at 14.6% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.8%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Marshall County 11,679 5.9 5.2 23,760.6 265.4
2 Woodford County 38,700 10.2 9.5 26,979.3 286.8
3 Fulton County 35,092 10.8 4.9 28,829.9 359.1
4 Stark County 5,447 11.2 2.2 27,850.2 605.8
5 Peoria County 182,770 17.6 10.6 25,708.8 283.4
6 Tazewell County 133,195 17.7 9.5 27,758.5 348.4

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
Peoria County, IL
Health
Peoria, IL
Coronavirus
County
Peoria County, IL
Peoria, IL
Health
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
beckershospitalreview.com

4 states reporting unusual hepatitis cases among children

Physicians and health experts are closely monitoring an outbreak of acute hepatitis that's affected more than 150 children in 12 countries, including the U.S. As of April 23, at least 169 cases had been reported involving children ages 16 and younger. The underlying cause of the illnesses is unknown, though some suspect an adenovirus is to blame. At least 74 of the 169 children with hepatitis have tested positive for adenovirus, according to the World Health Organization.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Financial Advisors#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Anchorage, AK Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOEL 950 AM

Are People In Iowa At Risk For Bird Flu?

Over 35.5 million birds have died from highly pathogenic avian influenza and now the CDC is saying one person has contracted the disease as well. In Colorado, a man that has been in direct contact with poultry and depopulation when it comes to bird flu has contracted the H5 strain of it.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beckershospitalreview.com

US flu hospitalizations continue to rise: CDC report

Flu activity varies across the nation, with New Mexico reporting the highest test positivity levels. Flu hospitalizations also rose for the 12th week straight, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. Nine CDC updates:. 1. Of all specimens tested in a clinical lab, 7.8 percent were positive for the flu...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy