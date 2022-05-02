ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

These Are the Counties In the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQFf6Ij00 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Shreveport-Bossier City, LA, metro area consists of Caddo Parish, Bossier Parish, and De Soto Parish. In the past week, there were an average of 2.4 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Shreveport residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.7 daily new cases per 100,000 Shreveport residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the Shreveport-Bossier City metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Bossier Parish. There were an average of 2.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Bossier Parish during the past week, the least of the three parishes in Shreveport with available data.

Case growth in the Shreveport metro area is relatively uniform at the parish level. In De Soto Parish, for example, there were an average of 2.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any parish in Shreveport yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Bossier Parish.

While Bossier Parish has the slowest case growth in the Shreveport area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 27,969.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Bossier Parish, the third fewest of the three parishes in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Bossier Parish, unemployment peaked at 11.8% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the parish's unemployment rate was 5.1%.

To determine the parish in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked parishes according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Bossier Parish 126,499 2.0 1.3 27,969.4 388.9
2 Caddo Parish 245,831 2.5 1.9 25,812.4 466.2
3 De Soto Parish 27,289 2.6 1.6 25,479.1 494.7

