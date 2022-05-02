These Are the Counties In the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The New Orleans-Metairie, LA, metro area consists of Jefferson Parish, Orleans Parish, St. Tammany Parish, and five other parishes. In the past week, there were an average of 8.4 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 New Orleans residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 5.4 daily new cases per 100,000 New Orleans residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the New Orleans-Metairie metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in St. James Parish. There were an average of 0.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in St. James Parish during the past week, the least of the eight parishes in New Orleans with available data.

Case growth in the New Orleans metro area varies widely at the parish level. In Orleans Parish, for example, there were an average of 12.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any parish in New Orleans and far more than the case growth rate in St. James Parish.

While St. James Parish has the slowest case growth in the New Orleans area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 25,628.9 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in St. James Parish, the sixth fewest of the eight parishes in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In St. James Parish, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in May 2020. As of June 2021, the parish's unemployment rate was 9.8%.

To determine the parish in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked parishes according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000 1 St. James Parish 21,308 0.6 0.9 25,628.9 361.4 2 St. John the Baptist Parish 43,242 2.7 2.7 23,271.4 425.5 3 St. Charles Parish 52,773 3.3 2.4 24,995.7 274.8 4 Plaquemines Parish 23,338 5.7 4.1 26,373.3 192.8 5 St. Tammany Parish 255,155 7.2 4.4 26,846.8 333.1 6 St. Bernard Parish 46,266 7.4 5.1 23,293.6 239.9 7 Jefferson Parish 434,850 7.4 4.4 25,057.8 307.5 8 Orleans Parish 390,845 12.5 8.3 21,659.5 283.2

