'You only get prom twice.' Students welcome the return of school dance traditions

Jace Hill said his junior prom at Crestview High School was “one of the best times” he’s had in a while.

"This year has been one of the best years because there's no masks, you don't have to stand six feet away," Hill said. "... It's definitely been a bit better than last two years."

Getting the chance to dress up with his friends and girlfriend, dance the night away and then have fun at the after-prom with games and prizes, is an experience he wouldn’t trade.

After COVID sent him home for remote learning his freshman year, Hill is happy to see activites like prom starting to return. With his senior year ahead, he is already excited for next year’s dance.

Hill is one of the many students in Ashland, Holmes and Wayne counties who are seeing the return of “normal” proms this spring. School officials say they are happy to bring back many of the prom traditions and students say they are looking forward to having a good time.

Looking back at prom during COVID

Last year , several schools changed their prom plans due to lingering concerns from COVID.

Dalton Local and Orrville City Schools didn’t host a traditional prom. Instead, they had parent-led or organized dances that didn’t necessarily include all aspects of past proms.

Crestview Local hosted a prom last year, and High School Principal Andrew Ditlevson said there were some COVID safety protocols put in place by the venue that students were asked to follow.

“They (the venue) had the tables all spread out last year and they had a (small) number of students that were eating at each of the tables,” Ditlevson said. “And then the expectation was, after you're done eating your food, your masks are supposed to be back on. That was not easy to enforce, as you can imagine.”

Hiland High and Middle School Principal Matthew Johnson said his school also saw some COVID restrictions that affected the dance, including the limitations that were placed on those who could attend the grand march. Instead of leaving the event open to the community, Johnson said only immediate family members were invited.

‘Getting back to normal’ for the students

With cases down and COVID restrictions becoming a distant memory, Orrville High School Principal Tim Adams said his school is excited that prom is “going to look as close to normal as it has in the past.”

This “normal” means the return of the grand march, the dance being hosted at the Pines Golf Club & Restaurant and an after-prom event that will take students to the indoor water park Kalahari near Sandusky.

“There's a lot of excitement from our kids,” Adams said. “... Students are excited to get back into the socialization and experience some of those things that they haven't had a chance to do.”

Averi Haley, a junior and member of the prom planning committee at Orrville High School, was excited after months of planning to have a fun night with her friends on Saturday.

"My mom always tells me at graduation they'll be talking about it (prom) and you don't want to miss out and not know what it was like,” Haley said. “You only get prom twice out of your whole life, so just go and enjoy it.”

