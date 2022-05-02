Ga Hospitality and Tourism Summit today at UGA

georgia center for continuing education

The University of Georgia plays host to the Georgia Hospitality and Tourism Summit: it gets underway this morning at the Georgia Center. Mark Jaronski, Deputy Commissioner for Tourism from the Georgia Department of Economic Development. will give the keynote address.

From the UGA master calendar…

The Georgia Hospitality and Tourism Summit is organized by the UGA HOST Research Initiative.

Mark Jaronski, the Deputy Commissioner for Tourism from the Georgia Department of Economic Development will be delivering the morning keynote address.

The event is free for all UGA faculty, staff, and publicly engaged personnel. A free lunch will also be provided. Registration is required at this link: https://www.hotel.uga.edu/events/hfim-tourism-summit

The primary goal of the Initiative is to provide comprehensive hospitality and tourism research support that will enhance and enrich the ongoing community public engagement efforts. Faculty and staff researchers from Agricultural and Applied Economics (AAEC), Hospitality and Food Industry Management (HFIM), Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (PRTM), Landscape Architecture (LAND), Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant, and Public Service and Outreach are organizing and prioritizing their research efforts to support UGA Extension, UGA Public Service and Outreach, and the Center of Agribusiness and Economic Development.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network and build collaborative relationships, learn about other relevant stakeholders, and will leave the meeting with a comprehensive list of attendees, their contact information, and an inventory of expertise areas.

Monday, May 2 from 8:30am to 4:00pm

Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel 1197 S Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605

©2022 Cox Media Group