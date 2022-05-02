ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ga Hospitality and Tourism Summit today at UGA

By Tim Bryant
 2 days ago
The University of Georgia plays host to the Georgia Hospitality and Tourism Summit: it gets underway this morning at the Georgia Center. Mark Jaronski, Deputy Commissioner for Tourism from the Georgia Department of Economic Development. will give the keynote address.

The Georgia Hospitality and Tourism Summit is organized by the UGA HOST Research Initiative.

The event is free for all UGA faculty, staff, and publicly engaged personnel. A free lunch will also be provided. Registration is required at this link: https://www.hotel.uga.edu/events/hfim-tourism-summit

The primary goal of the Initiative is to provide comprehensive hospitality and tourism research support that will enhance and enrich the ongoing community public engagement efforts. Faculty and staff researchers from Agricultural and Applied Economics (AAEC), Hospitality and Food Industry Management (HFIM), Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (PRTM), Landscape Architecture (LAND), Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant, and Public Service and Outreach are organizing and prioritizing their research efforts to support UGA Extension, UGA Public Service and Outreach, and the Center of Agribusiness and Economic Development.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network and build collaborative relationships, learn about other relevant stakeholders, and will leave the meeting with a comprehensive list of attendees, their contact information, and an inventory of expertise areas.

Monday, May 2 from 8:30am to 4:00pm

Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel 1197 S Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605

UNG has Fulbright finalists

The University of North Georgia has five finalists for Fulbright Scholarships: UNG says students Anna Anderson, Ashlynn Nash, Kirsten Pickelsimer, Roderick Selman, and Colin Tredway are in line for the prestigious awards. From UNG…. Anna Caitlyn Anderson, a senior pursuing a degree in political science with a concentration in pre-law,...
COLLEGES
13WMAZ

What's changed? | State of voting in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — As polls open Monday morning, we're taking a look back at what's changed since the 2020 election for voters. You likely remember that all eyes turned to Georgia when former President Donald Trump asked state officials to overturn the election results. Since then, the state put new voting laws in place, one's that Georgia's Republican leaders say will help maintain the integrity of the voting process.
GEORGIA STATE
Jason Weiland

Jerky maker to create 800 jobs and invest $450 million in Georgia

Jerky wizards Jack Link’s are expanding and looking to build a new manufacturing facility in Georgia, creating 800 jobs and investing over $450 million in the process. Link Snacks considered 30 locations before coming up with their decision to locate in Perry, Georgia. President of Jack Link’s North America, Kevin McAdams, said that the city's community pro-business environment, quality workforce, great infrastructure, and business climate were factors for choosing this location.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

St. Mary’s names Chief Nursing Officer

St. Mary’s Health Care Systems names a new Chief Nursing Officer: Candice Frix comes to St. Mary’s from Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe. Among her accomplishments, she lists the lowest nursing turnover rate in the Piedmont system for three years in a row, relying on zero agency nurses during the pandemic-stressed years of 2020 and 2021, achieving high scores for quality, patient experience and employee satisfaction, and leading the hospital’s work to become a certified Bariatric Center of Excellence.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS 46

Full guide to early voting in Georgia’s primary election

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s Primary Election is just weeks away, but for many residents the chance to make their voice heard begins Monday, May 2, with the start of early voting. Polling sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until May 20. Who’s...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

