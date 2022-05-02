ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

These Are the Counties In the Savannah, GA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQFef1Q00 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Savannah, GA, metro area consists of Chatham County, Effingham County, and Bryan County. In the past week, there were an average of 5.3 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Savannah residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 5.6 daily new cases per 100,000 Savannah residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Savannah metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Effingham County. There were an average of 3.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Effingham County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Savannah with available data.

Case growth in the Savannah metro area varies at the county level. In Chatham County, for example, there were an average of 5.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Savannah and more than the case growth rate in Effingham County.

Just as Effingham County has the slowest case growth in the Savannah area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 21,740.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Effingham County, the fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Effingham County, unemployment peaked at 11.7% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.3%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Effingham County 60,477 3.1 4.0 21,740.5 319.1
2 Bryan County 37,063 5.7 5.1 24,609.4 245.5
3 Chatham County 288,496 5.7 6.0 22,066.2 304.0

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham County, GA
Coronavirus
County
Effingham County, GA
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
Effingham County, GA
Health
Savannah, GA
Health
Savannah, GA
Coronavirus
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Effingham County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
ARKANSAS STATE
country1037fm.com

One of the Worst Places to Die in the U.S. is North Carolina

Ready to kick the bucket? North Carolina is apparently one of the worst states for dying. Here’s the truth: there are no good places to die. According to Policy Genius, some states are much worse places to die than others due to a variety of factors. “But where you...
POLITICS
pewtrusts.org

A Third of States Lost Population in 2021

Editor's Note: This article is an annual update to the population change indicator for Pew's Fiscal 50 project. The pace of population growth nationally was five times slower in 2021 than over the preceding 10-year period. Population in 17 states declined last year, including Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia—the same three states that lost residents during the 2010-20 decade. Although population growth had been gradually slowing before COVID-19, the pandemic exacerbated this long-term trend.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans#Ga
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
click orlando

More than 1K US urban areas to become ‘rural’ under new criteria

Hundreds of urban areas in the U.S. are becoming rural, but it’s not because people are leaving. It's just that the U.S. Census Bureau is changing the definition of an urban area. Under the new criteria, more than 1,300 small cities, towns and villages designated urban a decade ago would be considered rural.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 339,385 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,709 confirmed infections […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
TravelNoire

These Are The Best And Worst U.S. Cities For Dating

Is the dating pool in your area lacking? Never fear; Sperling’s BestPlaces has teamed up with AXE to determine the best American cities for dating, which just may be worth a visit if you’re in the market for a new bae. They’ve also identified the worst cities in the U.S. for dating. Keep reading to find out if your city made either list.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy