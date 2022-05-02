ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Met Gala 2022: The best-dressed stars of all time

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MV7CZ_0fQFeRc800

Ever since the first Met Gala was held in 1948, back when it was still called the Costume Institute Gala, both Hollywood and the fashion industry ’s brightest stars have descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps on the first Monday of May each year.

The two exceptions to this have been the past two years, with the 2020 Gala cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 2021 Gala postponed from May until September last year.

The Gala marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition, which has previously celebrated the aesthetic of Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo, the impact of Chinese culture on Western style, and the lasting legacy of Alexander McQueen.

To celebrate this year’s Gala, we’ve rounded up some of the best Met Gala dresses of all time.

Princess Diana, 1996

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSGCN_0fQFeRc800

The year before her untimely death, Princess Diana attended her first and only Met Gala, which looked to celebrate the work of Christian Dior.

Diana donned a navy John Galliano for Dior satin slip dress, complete with sapphire and diamond jewellery.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfwpH_0fQFeRc800

US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) made a rather literal statement with her Aurora James-designed white gown.

The words “tax the rich” were etched on the back of the dress in red writing.

Blake Lively, 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAfyg_0fQFeRc800

Red carpet maverick, Blake Lively, shined in this dramatic Versace gown at the 2018 Met Gala.

The actor played into the Heavenly Bodies theme with a spiky gold halo and her renaissance-style dress.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORvah_0fQFeRc800

Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner both donned feathered Versace dresses at the 2019 Met Gala.

Kylie completed her look with a purple feather boa and purple wig, while Kendall went sky-high with her orange feather collar.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2006

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afBJq_0fQFeRc800

Sarah Jessica Parker arrived at the 2006 Met Gala hand-in-hand with late designer Alexander McQueen.

The pair matched in tartan outfits by the designer and strappy shoes. McQueen died in 2010, aged 40.

Anna Wintour, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9ibI_0fQFeRc800

The Met Gala gatekeeper herself, Anna Wintour, brought some brightness and fun to the 2019 opening wearing a design by the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The editor-in-chief of American Vogue is known to hand-pick the lucky guests who are invited to the Gala.

Lily Collins, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtgLS_0fQFeRc800

The Emily in Paris star brought gothic glam to the pink carpet with her 2019 Met Gala look.

Lily Collins wore a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with Priscilla Presley-inspired hair for the theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Beyonce, 2015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vU9l_0fQFeRc800

Beyonce almost broke the internet when she walked the Met’s red carpet with her “naked dress”.

The gown in question was a bejewelled Givenchy Haute Couture dress - the singer wore the same designer for the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Met Galas.

Jennifer Lopez, 2011

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hSZc_0fQFeRc800

The 2011 Met Gala saw a shift in the air when it came to how celebrities approach Met Gala fashion with stars embracing more daring outfits.

With the theme, Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, Jennifer Lopez wore a red floral Gucci dress with embellished shoulders.

Rihanna, 2015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTKV8_0fQFeRc800

The undisputed queen of the Met Gala, Rihanna’s 2015 gown was nothing short of iconic.

The musician-come-mogul leaned into the theme, China: Through The Looking Glass, with this lavish Guo Pei gown.

Iman, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXYGB_0fQFeRc800

The model and widow of the late David Bowie, Iman stunned in her ethereal Harris Reed gown.

Following the Gala, Reed told Vogue : “Most of my moodboard is Iman and David Bowie! Iman is the most gracious, gorgeous woman I have ever worked with; it was insane to be dressing her. She said this was her last Met, and I’m honoured to have dressed her for it.”

Kate Bosworth, 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0soa_0fQFeRc800

Actor Kate Bosworth embraced the 2018 theme of Heavenly Bodies with this Oscar de la Renta gown.

The gold gown with tulle was completed with a dramatic crystal and mother of pearl veil.

Scarlett Johansson, 2004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kotfc_0fQFeRc800

Scarlett Johansson’s 2004 dress may be understated, but this is what the Met Gala in the 2000s was all about.

That year’s theme was Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century, and Johansson’s yellow silk Calvin Klein creation was a small nod towards the dresses of the age.

Kim Kardashian, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXaHX_0fQFeRc800

The mogul has been a firm fixture on the Met steps for its annual gala since the early 2010s, but it was at the 2021 Gala where Kim Kardashian made her biggest statement yet.

With the theme In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion, Kardashian wore the dress that spawned a thousand memes - a figure-hugging Balenciaga design by Demna Gvasalia.

Naomi Campbell, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLFX8_0fQFeRc800

Met Gala veteran Naomi Campbell had fun with her 2019 look.

The model wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture pale pink silk chiffon dress complete with a feathered Marabou floor-length cape.

Drew Barrymore, 2006

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hZYD_0fQFeRc800

Actor-turned-talk show host Drew Barrymore kept things simple for the 2006 gala.

With the theme AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion, Barrymore wore a lace, strapless Oscar de la Renta dress.

Serena Williams, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OlHH5_0fQFeRc800

Serena Williams went big with both her dress and her jewels on the pink carpet in 2019.

The massive rocks on her fingers almost outshone her neon yellow Atelier Versace gown and matching Off-White sneakers (almost).

Emily Blunt, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEPnu_0fQFeRc800

Emily Blunt went celestial with her 2021 gown, complete with a tiered and glittering starry headpiece.

The custom Miu Miu gown had a corseted and see-through bodice and a white cape.

Rihanna, 2017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiQCw_0fQFeRc800

It’s hard to choose which of Rihanna’s Met Gala looks are the best, but this Comme des Garçons look gets points for its high levels of fun and for Rihanna’s playful beauty look too.

The dress was straight from Comme des Garçons Fall 2016 runway, and the singer paired it with thigh-high strappy red sandals and a chic top knot.

Dakota Fanning, 2011

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJ4aU_0fQFeRc800

Actor Dakota Fanning looked like a floral dream in this embellished Valentino dress for the 2011 Met Gala.

The blush, strapless tulle gown saw an array of 3-D blue, green and yellow flowers adorned to it.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2014

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3beP2z_0fQFeRc800

Parker is known to go all out with her Met Gala looks, and this Oscar de la Renta look from the 2014 Gala was as chic as they come.

The And Just Like That … star wore a monochromatic gown with matching elbow-length gloves and a sleek updo.

Billie Eilish, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rM4eX_0fQFeRc800

Billie Eilish took her hosting duties very seriously in 2021 when she proceeded to steal the whole damn show when she turned up looking like Marilyn Monroe.

The singer, who had dyed her hair platinum blonde earlier that year, chose a peach Oscar de la Renta gown for the occasion.

Taylor Swift, 2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Ym6K_0fQFeRc800

Did Taylor Swift begin the cold shouldered trend of the past decade at the 2010 Met Gala? Maybe so, with this sleek white Ralph Lauren design.

The theme that year was American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity.

Cardi B, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwQHh_0fQFeRc800

Cardi B’s Thom Browne gown for the 2019 Met Gala took 2,000 hours to make.

The gown was made from tulle and silk organza, filled with down and had 30,000 burned and dyed coque feathers.

Zoë Kravitz, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344LKw_0fQFeRc800

Zoë Kravitz wore a chained Yves Saint Laurent “naked dress” for the 2021 Gala.

Speaking later of the criticism she received for wearing it, the Batman star said: “Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonisation / brainwashing. It’s just a body. We all got ‘em.”

Lady Gaga, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWgv3_0fQFeRc800

Lady Gaga doesn’t shy away from going big on the Met’s steps.

This was certainly the case in 2019 when she donned a voluminous dress from designer Brandon Maxwell.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, 2005

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27h6Pb_0fQFeRc800

The Olsen twins were pioneers of the boho look seen in the 2000s. Case in point: Mary Kate’s look from the 2005 Met Gala.

For the event, Mary Kate wore a vintage white lace dress with red jewellery, while Ashley wore a gold Oscar de la Renta gown.

Miley Cyrus, 2013

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VWn2_0fQFeRc800

A match made in sartorial heaven, the Met Gala’s PUNK: Chaos to Couture theme fell during Miley Cyrus’s Bangerz era, which allowed the singer to embrace her inner wild side even further.

Cyrus’s mesh dress was created by Marc Jacobs, and she accompanied it with bright red lips and spiky short hair.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Regina King Is This Year's Met Gala Co-Chair, So We're Highlighting Her Best Fashion Moments!

On the first Monday in May, the coveted Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year the annual event will expound upon the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion with its second installment titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion—an exploration of men’s and women’s fashion in the nineteenth century to present-day. The first installment, titled In America: An Lexicon of Fashion, explored the varied cultural identities that comprise the fabric of America.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ABC News

Met Gala 2022: See what celebrities wore for fashion's biggest night

One of fashion's biggest nights is back, and celebrities have brought out their very best looks for the affair. Held in New York City, the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serves as the second iteration of the Costume Institute exhibition's series focused on American style. The first part, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was last year's theme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Iman
Person
Rihanna
Person
Beyonce
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nicki Minaj Just Made Baseball Caps a Fashion Moment for Life at 2022 Met Gala

Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. Pound the alarm, because Nicki Minaj has stolen the show at the 2022 Met Gala. The "Super Bass" singer reminded fans why she's a true style icon by serving a fierce look on the red carpet. For fashion's biggest night—held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2—Nicki sported a black Burberry tiered tulle gown with ruffle and feather details paired with an oversized belt and a leather ball cap. (See all the red carpet fashion looks here.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Met Gala#Fashion Design#The Costume Institute#Comme Des Gar Ons#Chinese#Western#Heavenly Bodies
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Is the Most Searched Met Gala Style Star

Click here to read the full article. While she’s only attended the Met Gala several times throughout her career, Zoë Kravitz’s red carpet style has made the biggest impression on spectators. According to a new report from Google, Kravitz is the most searched Met Gala red carpet style star since 2004. The finding is fitting, given the “Batman” actress’ edgy, cool-girl style has resonated with fans for quite some time.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars Kravitz had arguably her most standout Met Gala...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

A Closer Look at Tessa Thompson’s Carolina Herrera Dress at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson channeled her inner ballerina at the 2022 Met Gala. The actress wore a custom blush pink corset gown by Carolina Herrera that featured gathered tulle and a 200-meter train. The dress was designed by the brand’s creative director Wes Gordon, who walked alongside Thompson on the red carpet.More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsRevisiting Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Couple Style: PHOTOS Thompson was styled by styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, with her makeup by Maud Laceppe, hair...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Pete Davidson helps Kim Kardashian up Met Gala steps as she struggles in Marilyn Monroe’s dress

Met Gala viewers have shared their amusement over the red carpet interactions between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, after the comedian was seen helping her up the stairs before later attempting to walk away from an interview.On Monday 2 May, the celebrity couple made their Met Gala debut together on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.For the occasion, which celebrated the theme: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Kardashian wore a dress previously worn by Marilyn Monroe to serenade President John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday in 1962.The dress, which Kardashian revealed did not fit when she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Vogue

Blake Lively’s Best Met Gala Looks Over The Years

Compared to your typical movie premieres or awards ceremonies, the annual Met Gala encourages more of a dramatic, over-the-top dress code. No classic gowns allowed! It didn’t earn its nickname as the Superbowl of Fashion for nothing. And someone who’s always understood that sentiment? Blake Lively. Over the years, the actor has nailed statement dressing on the step and repeat, and Vogue is looking back on all of her best Met Gala looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Allure

Long Nails Ruled the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

For the night full of glam, stars are showing that lengthy manicures aren't going anywhere anytime soon. The annual Met Gala is back at its regularly scheduled date, the first Monday of May. This year's theme is part two of 2021's American fashion-centric night. But this time around attendees are trying to dazzle us with their best attempts at gilded glamour for the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme — we're hoping to see coiled updos, extravagant ballgowns, and glamorous makeup that makes our jaws drop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

633K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy