Met Gala 2022: 10 royals who have attended from Princess Diana to Princess Beatrice

By Sarah Young
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpoZt_0fQFeQjP00

Every year, on the first Monday of May one of the most significant events in the fashion calendar takes place – the Met Gala .

In 2020, the Met Gala had been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, having previously been scheduled to take place on Monday 4 May. It was later cancelled.

The event was once against postponed in 2021, and took place on Monday 13 September. But this year, it returns to its traditional spot on the social calendar and is taking place on Monday 2 May.

While in the past the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit – as the Met Gala is officially known – has attracted the likes of supermodels , Hollywood A-listers and fashion royalty , it has also seen a number of real royals grace its famous grand entrance stairs.

Princess Beatrice – the elder daughter of Prince Andrew , Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson , Duchess of York – joined the likes of Kim Kardashian West , Rihanna and Blake Lively at 2018’s event, which had the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination.”

For the occasion, 30-year-old Beatrice wore a violet Grecian-style ball gown courtesy of Alberta Ferretti .

But she wasn’t the first royal to attend the glamorous event. In 1996, Princess Diana made her mark at the Met Gala wearing a navy slip dress designed by John Galliano for Dior and a seven-strand pearl necklace with sapphires and diamonds.

Other royals from across the globe have also attended the gala over the years, including Queen Rania of Jordan , Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Monaco ’s Charlotte Casiraghi.

Click through our gallery to see all the royals who have attended the Met Gala.

The Independent

The Independent

