Be fair, pay the fare: The MTA is right to target farebeating

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

On Rich Davey’s first day as Transit Authority president today, he’ll start dealing with crime, homelessness and missing passengers, as ridership is at best only 60% of the pre-COVID numbers. Davey ran the T in Boston before heading transportation statewide. We hope he’s as successful on Broadway as other Boston imports Mike Bloomberg, Bill Bratton and Babe Ruth.

Rich Davey must also tackle farebeating . People who don’t pay for the bus or train are cheating their fellow passengers, adding to a sense of disorder and robbing the farebox of an estimated half billion a year, a quarter of the projected $2 billion annual shortfall that will hit when the federal COVID aid dries up.

Most farebeaters (yes, farebeaters, not passengers experiencing free transit) are not criminals, but many criminals are farebeaters. When farebeaters are stopped, knives, guns and outstanding warrants too often turn up. MTA Chairman Janno Lieber is right that farebeating has become epidemic on buses, with one in three passengers blowing by the farebox. Underground, cheaters account for one in eight, making suckers of the rest of us.

Lack of money is no excuse for farebeating. There are 600,000 New Yorkers who qualify for the half-price Fair Fares program who haven’t signed up. Similarly, there is no reason for students with passes using subway slam gates or back doors of buses. Pay your fare, especially if someone else is covering your ride.

Lieber is also correct that it’s everyone’s duty to behave properly, just like you can’t smoke (tobacco or anything else) in stations or trains or buses. Thankfully, we have a mayor who understands this more than any other, having spent years as a transit cop.

Beyond changing attitudes, we need to do something with the slam gates. There used to be a loud alarm when the gate was opened, but it was blaring too frequently and driving TA workers nuts, so the sound was shut off. While we don’t want to have cops babysitting turnstiles, how about a turnstile that makes jumping over or ducking under much harder?

Welcome to New York, Rich.

Karen Murray
2d ago

Be more concern about the crimes on the subway & making it safe & cleaner for the riders.

