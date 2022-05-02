Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Portsmouth; police investigate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning.

Authorities say it happened near the 2200 block of Richmond Ave. around 1:33 a.m.

An man was found with a fatal gunshot wound. Police later identified the victim as 42-year-old Ralph Elwood Harris. His next of kin has been notified of his death.

According to authorities, an unknown vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, headed south on Richmond Ave.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting or the unknown vehicle, you're asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), via the P3Tips mobile app or through the Portsmouth Crime Line website here.

