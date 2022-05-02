ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Held to Answer in Domestic Violence Case with Victim as Only Witness Called to Testify

By Sahaily Zazueta
Cover picture for the articleMODESTO, CA- The victim—who said she sustained a lacerated lip in a domestic violence case—was the only witness called to testify in a preliminary hearing held in Stanislaus County Superior Court Friday. The accused is now set for trial. Jorje Alejandres is alleged to have hit and...

