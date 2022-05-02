ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Hearing to Delay, Move Former FW Officer Aaron Dean's Trial Continues Tuesday

By Larry Collins
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean's defense is in court this week to ask a judge to delay and move his murder trial which is scheduled to begin as early as May 16. It's unclear when the judge will make a ruling. The pre-trial hearing, which began on Monday, lasted...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

