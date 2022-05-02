ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Teen girl killed in Fairfield Avenue shooting identified

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of the girl killed by a stray bullet Sunday afternoon in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood. She is Landry Anglin, 13, a Caddo...

