Vernon, CT

Fire Damages Garage, Spreads to House in Vernon

NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early morning fire damaged a garage and spread to a home in Vernon on Monday. Firefighters were called to a home on Rainbow Trail around 3:20...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

WTNH

Two displaced after Vernon fire

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two individuals and a cat were displaced after a fire broke out on Rainbow Trail in Vernon on Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the report of a blaze around 3:20 a.m. Upon arrival to the scene, firefighters found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread to inside […]
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two houses destroyed by fire in New London

Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation fundraising walk held in Hamden. Bloomfield police released body cam video of suspect’s rescue from HVAC vent. Bloomfield police released body cam video of suspect’s rescue from HVAC vent. New Canaan officer due in court on explosives, weapons charges. Updated: 23 hours ago. New Canaan...
NEW LONDON, CT
Vernon, CT
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two, 32, shares horrific pictures of a barbecue accident which left her garden engulfed in flames – after she used LIGHTER fluid to start it up

A woman who accidentally torched her garden shed with lighter fluid in a barbeque accident has shared images of the damage. Mother-of-two Chloe Caudery was terrified when the blaze broke out at her home in Bellingdon, Buckinghamshire, on Thursday, April 21. The 32-year-old was having trouble starting up her barbeque...
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

New Haven Resident Assaults Hamden Woman With Knife, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly attacking another woman with a knife. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in Hamden. Hamden Police officers responded to a Warner Street address on a reported assault involving a knife, said Det. Sean Dolan. Responding...
HAMDEN, CT
WPRI 12 News

Police ID suspect, victim in deadly crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have released the name of the victim and suspect involved in a deadly rollover crash in Warwick Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., police were called to I-95, just north of the Route 4 onramp, for a reported accident. The passenger of the pickup truck involved, identified […]
WARWICK, RI
NewsBreak
The Independent

3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
