Michael Dourson: Trust the experts when it comes to toxicology

By Michael L. Dourson, Ph.D., DABT, FATS, FSRA
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago

“Follow the science” is a phrase occasionally heard from our family and friends, and signs found in yards throughout various neighborhoods often state “Science is Real” followed by “Water is Life.” So what exactly does this mean?

Water certainly is an essential to life in our world, yet when we drink too much, water acts as a neurotoxin that can lead to death. So science says water is good, but the science of toxicology says it can also be bad.  Science really says it is the level of exposure that makes the difference.

The science of toxicology deals with exposure to levels of chemicals. Remember — life is chemistry. We are exposed to tens of thousands of chemicals every day, and most are naturally occurring and some even necessary. In fact, all chemicals are toxic at some level — even water, as noted above. So it comes down to the exposure that determines the toxicity, and all chemicals have a level with little or no toxicity.

Mercury in fish, for example, is naturally occurring. All fish in the world have some level of mercury (and of course may have more as a result of environmental pollution). Eating fish is very good for you; therefore, dietary guidelines are set to limit our exposure to mercury to below its safe level.

Lead is another example of a naturally occurring chemical. However, we all know or have heard of the medical problems associated with too much lead from contamination. Here again, the exposure makes the difference. Ever hear of formaldehyde? If you ever dissected a frog in biology class, you most likely have smelled it. Guess what? Your body makes it every day. Yep, another naturally occurring chemical that is toxic at high levels, but which also has a safe level.

So when you hear someone claiming a particular chemical is toxic, ask yourself two questions. First, who is making the statement? A TV host, a news reporter, a lawyer, a physician or a scientist with expertise in toxicology? Take time to consider the background of the person making the statement. Just as you wouldn’t go to a lawyer for advice about your swollen ankle, why would you make a judgment on a chemical without getting the facts from a toxicologist?

Second, find out “how much is the exposure?” A good rule of thumb here is to take a sugar packet, dump it out on the table, and find the smallest sugar grain you can see. Wet your finger and pick it up. Then put this sugar grain into a liter of water. The sugar grain weighs about 50 micro-grams. When you put this into the liter of water, it becomes about 50 parts per billion (or ppb). This is not a lot but gives you a sense of a chemical level. Many chemicals are safe at this level.

So should we follow the science? Of course! But make sure that the statements made regarding the toxicity of chemicals are from toxicologists, or that reporters sharing such information reference these experts.  Otherwise, we are likely to stop eating some of our favorite foods, like Lake Erie perch, a healthy part of any diet, because of misinformation. Or we are likely to stop using very helpful products, like lead batteries that start our cars, because of misguided fear. It is impossible to live in a world without chemicals. So be informed. That is following the science.

Michael Dourson is a local board-certified toxicologist and director of science for the nonprofit organization Toxicology Excellence for Risk Assessment ( tera.org ), which studies chemical hazards for both government and industry. He also is executive director of the nonprofit Toxicology Education Foundation ( toxedfoundation.org ), which helps the public understand concepts in toxicology and specific information about chemicals, and serves as a scientific adviser for the American Council on Science and Health website ( acsh.org ). Questions from readers are welcome. Send them to yournews@mansfieldnewsjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Michael Dourson: Trust the experts when it comes to toxicology

Gillian May

Symptoms of Heavy Drinking

Recently I had a chat with Heather, who struggles with her alcohol use but was open enough to reach out and talk to me. Heather is currently contemplating a move towards sobriety as her health issues are increasing, and she’s tired of feeling crappy all the time. Of course, sobriety is no easy feat, and I told her how amazing it is that she’s even reaching out and being honest about her drinking. That, in and of itself, will likely save her life.
Gillian May

The Body Repairs Itself Once We Quit Drinking Alcohol

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and I write about alcohol and our health. My goal is to educate people about the health risks of alcohol use because most of us don’t fully understand the effect that alcohol has on our bodies. I recently got a question asking whether our bodies can repair themselves once we quit drinking.
Joel Eisenberg

Doctors Discuss Body Changes When You Quit Drinking Diet Soda

Whether you pause for weeks or months, beneficial body changes are likely to be fast and notable. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, includingHealthline.com, TheList.com, EatThis.com, and The Oregon Dietician.
Mansfield News Journal

