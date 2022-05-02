ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

China Box Office Gets May Day Bounce, But Lockdowns Drag on Releases

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Theatrical box office in mainland China enjoyed a weekend bounce over the May Day holiday and a new market leader, despite a shortage of fresh titles and mounting cinema closures.

Romantic comedy “ Stay With Me ” was the top-scoring new release title with $8.4 million (RMB55.4 million), according to data from Artisan Gateway, a consultancy and research firm. The film about long distance relationships, distributed by Enlight Pictures, deposed “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which had held the top spot for three previous weekends.

U.S. animation “The Bad Guys,” a major hit overseas, opened in second place in China with a three-day score of $4.5 million (RMB30.0 million).

In third place, “Fantastic Beasts” earned $3.0 million (RMB19.7 million), advancing its cumulative score to $20.6 million (RMB136 million) since first release on April 8, 2022.

China’s use of lockdowns to curb the spread of new COVID cases has kept cinemas in many parts of the country closed for several weeks. Shanghai has been the epicenter and endured the harshest restrictions, but the recent spread of the disease to Beijing has caused alarm.

The Friday-Sunday box office aggregate – $24.5 million – is the highest weekend haul in over eight weeks. But it is a small fraction of May Day holiday weekends in previous years.

May Day is normally one of the high points in the Chinese cinema year, with new releases lined up and ticket prices adjusted upwards. This year, instead, distributors have been postponing their new titles until unspecified future dates.

Making matters worse for Hollywood, the Chinese currency has weakened against the U.S. dollar over the past month. That has the effect of reducing the value of a film’s earnings in China. On May 1, the dollar was worth RMB6.61, compared with RMB6.36 a month earlier, a 4% depreciation.

In current terms, the year-to-date nationwide box office in China stood at $2.22 billion. Due to the currency impact, that appears lower in dollar terms than it did through much of April, though of course the local currency total increased.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Korea Box Office Stages Tentative Recovery as Cinema Restrictions Ease

Click here to read the full article. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” topped the box office in South Korea over the May Day weekend, beating a handful of minor local titles which released in hope of catching a rising market. The latest Friday-Sunday period appeared to represent a turning point – a $4.86 million nationwide aggregate was the biggest weekend haul since January – but a slow and uncertain one. Theatrical box office in Korea has been severely depressed all year due to government-imposed COVID restrictions, audience caution and a paucity of new release local titles. Restrictions in cinemas are...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘The Bad Guys’ Leads Quiet Weekend With $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. Another weekend, another new Liam Neeson action-thriller in theaters. “Memory,” the actor’s nth COVID-era caper to play on the big screen, debuted over the weekend to $3.1 million from 2,555 North American cinemas. Its eighth-place finish is a weak result, but one that’s close to Neeson’s recent theatrical releases like “Blacklight” ($3.6 million debut), “Honest Thief” ($3.6 million debut) and “The Marksman” ($3.1 million debut). Since Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment’s “Memory” is the only new nationwide release, last weekend’s champion “The Bad Guys” topped the box office again. In its sophomore outing, the...
MOVIES
Variety

Italy to Widen Theatrical Window Following Box Office Debacle

Click here to read the full article. Italy’s Culture Minister Enrico Franceschini has announced plans to widen the window between a movie’s theatrical release date and the time it can drop locally on a streaming platform. The move comes after producers and distributors sounded alarm bells about their struggle to get audiences back into movie theaters. Speaking to the Italian industry gathered in Rome’s presidential Quirinale Palace ahead of the David di Donatello Awards — the country’s top prizes being held on Tuesday — the minister vowed to put in place new windowing regulations that will replace the current 90-day window established...
MOVIES
Variety

Standout Sundance Docs ‘Navalny,’ ‘My Old School’ Sell Wide for Dogwoof (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. London-based documentary specialist Dogwoof has closed a host of sales for Daniel Roher’s “Navalny” and Jono McLeod’s “My Old School,” both of which premiered at Sundance and are screening this week at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival. Roher’s riveting documentary thriller (pictured above) won the Festival Favorite Award and the U.S. Documentary Audience Award at Sundance. It follows the Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, as he and investigative news organizations Bellingcat and CNN try to unravel the botched effort to assassinate him in 2020. Following CNN’s world premiere broadcast on...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Variety

Box Office: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Aims for Massive $175 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

Click here to read the full article. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the latest timeline-bending installment in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, looks to start the summer movie season with a sizzle. The comic book movie — the second standalone superhero adventure to spotlight Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange — is projected to collect a mighty $160 million to $180 million when it opens in 4,400 North American theaters over the weekend. Some box office experts believe that excitement for all things Marvel could propel the film’s three-day tally closer to $200 million. That’s a benchmark only a handful...
MOVIES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#May Day#Artisan Gateway#Enlight Pictures#Covid
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Variety

60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy