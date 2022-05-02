ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adena offers sports physicals and wellness exams

CHILLICOTHE— Adena Health System is offering sports physicals and wellness exams.

It is a standard requirement to get a sports physical before starting any new school sports season. Whether your student is in grade school or college, sports physicals are necessary to reduce sports-related injuries, discover underlying health issues and help prevent any existing conditions that could lead to serious or even fatal physical issues in the future.

As a way to help student athletes and parents Adena offers opportunities for sports physicals through its wellness exams at Adena Pediatrics and Adena Family Medicine. Adena makes this process simple all you need to do is is bring in your school sports paperwork and your Adena physician will review and sign it as part of your child’s wellness exam. This process is easy and is covered by most insurances under one annual wellness visit, meaning no extra fees.

Getting a sports physical helps to set a baseline for young athletes. As students get older their bodies change. Tending to or bringing awareness of early potential issues, like changes in metabolism or aches from bone growth or joints allows Adena physicians to take preventative measures. Young athletes, knowing they may have an issue, weakness or sensitivity, can train to help overcome or avoid certain physical conditions.

If your child has already had their annual wellness exam within the last six to eight weeks, Adena Pediatrics and Adena Family Medicine can often sign off on the sports physical paperwork following their visit.

If a sports physical is all you need, Adena has you covered so your health is up-to-date and ready for action. Adena Pediatrics, Adena Family Medicine and Adena Urgent Cares offer quick, convenient, comprehensive sports physicals for $25. Adena Urgent Cares also accept walk-in appointments.

For more information and ways to schedule an appointment, visit the sports physical section on Adena's website .

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Adena offers sports physicals and wellness exams

